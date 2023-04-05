Fatal Failure of Government Just Cost the Biden Admin $145 Million
Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting?
Rachel Maddow's Reason Why MSNBC Did Not Air Trump's Speech Drips With Irony
Heroic Police Officers Who Stopped Trans Shooter Give Their Side of the Story
Inside the Rally at Mar-a-Lago After Trump’s Arraignment
In Defense From 'State-Affiliated' Label, NPR Makes Claims That Do Not Hold Up
DeSantis Hasn't Announced His Candidacy, But Just Nabbed Another Congressional Endorsement
Despite Happening on April 1, the Latest News From the UN Is 'Not...
Stacey Abrams Has Found Another Job
11-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in School Restroom After Alleged Bullying
GOP Members Call Out Mexican President for Outrageous Claim Fentanyl Is a 'U.S....
California Man Announces Plan to Leave California, Travel to Red States
Dem Governor Stockpiles Thousands of Abortion Pills Ahead of Court Ruling
WaPo's 'Fact Checker' Gets Wrecked Again for Misleading
Tipsheet

Libs Lose It After Twitter Slaps NPR With ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 05, 2023 1:00 PM

National Public Radio, known as one of America's most notoriously biased media outlets, earned a new badge on Twitter this week in a move that has already sent liberals screeching for their safe spaces and drawn applause from Americans who've long been irked by NPR's blatant anti-conservative — and often unpatriotic — programming. 

Twitter users first started noticing on Tuesday night that NPR's official account has been labeled "US state-affiliated media."

Musk shared Twitter's Help Center definition for state-affiliated media and said it "seems accurate" after Twitter slapped the label on NPR's account. 

Predictably, the same folks who lug around "Democracy Dies in Darkness" tote bags, slap "COEXIST" bumper stickers on their Subarus, and stab "Hate Has No Home Here" signs in their yard while displaying handmade "F**K TRUMP" posters in their windows were not thrilled with the update to NPR's account. 

They insist NPR is not state-affiliated media, claim its reporting is neutral, and probably still think the 2016 election was stolen from Hillary by Russia. 

But here's the deal: NPR was established by an act of the United States Congress, receives taxpayer dollars, and even emphasizes the importance of its revenue from "federal funding."

Recommended

Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa

Here's what NPR's website says:

Federal funding is essential to public radio's service to the American public and its continuation is critical for both stations and program producers, including NPR.

Public radio stations receive annual grants directly from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) that make up an important part of a diverse revenue mix that includes listener support, corporate sponsorship and grants. Stations, in turn, draw on this mix of public and privately sourced revenue to pay NPR and other public radio producers for their programming.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is literally "A Private Corporation Funded by the American People" according to the CPB's website, meaning its just another pass-through for taxpayer dollars to reach NPR's coffers. 

Those defending NPR against Twitter's label claim that the amount of money NPR receives from taxpayers is small enough to be irrelevant — compared to corporate benefactors and personal pledges — but the dollar amount still makes it "government" (read: taxpayer) funded. 

NPR's President and CEO John Lansing responded to Twitter's action saying the company was "disturbed" by the label and insisted NPR produces "independent, fact-based journalism" that is part of a "vigorous, vibrant free press" that "is essential to the health of our democracy."

Well, let's take a look at the "journalism" that NPR produces. No serious person can argue that NPR does not operate as a wing of the administrative state and Democrat politicians. 

Well, here's how NPR chose to cover Hunter Biden's laptop from hell:

And here's just one bit of NPR's framing of the Russia collusion hoax:

If you search for differences between NPR's coverage and the current thing being pushed by Democrats and their goons in the administrative state, you'll have a tough time finding any. Perhaps it would be even more accurate for Twitter to label NPR "US administrative state-affiliated media."

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa
California Man Announces Plan to Leave California, Travel to Red States Guy Benson
'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis
Fatal Failure of Government Just Cost the Biden Admin $145 Million Spencer Brown
Nikki Fried, Head of Florida’s Democrats, Is Arrested, and the Idiocy Unspools From There Brad Slager
Trump Good and Evil John Stossel
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa