Trump En Route to New York to Face Charges in Alvin Bragg's 'Witch Hunt' Investigation

After traveling in a motorcade from his Mar-a-Lago club and private residence to the Palm Beach International Airport on Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump departed en route to New York City where he will spend the night at Trump Tower before being arraigned on Tuesday.

As expected, mainstream media outlets were giddy while reporting the president's movements on his way to the airport in Florida.

CNN is so excited and breathless in covering....Trump's motorcade leaving Mar-a-Lago.



They're following this like the OJ car chase or analyzing Zapruder footage. pic.twitter.com/V8P8W8Mlh9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

The motorcade's route from Mar-a-Lago to the airport in Palm Beach was lined with Trump supporters, many with flags and signs. Cameras on the ground captured chants of "Trump, Trump, Trump" from onlookers.

WATCH: Donald Trump's motorcade departs his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as the former president heads to New York to face arraignment https://t.co/loy3kzMzbL pic.twitter.com/xzFnRSr9hN — Bloomberg (@business) April 3, 2023

Shortly after arriving at PBI, former President Trump climbed the stairs to his custom Boeing 757 dubbed "Trump Force One" and was wheels up to New York.

HAPPENING NOW: Trump takes off in Trump Force One to New York City for arraignment.pic.twitter.com/L12gRX43ym — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 3, 2023

The logistics for Tuesday's arraignment were worked out between the United States Secret Service and authorities in New York City while Trump's surrender was negotiated by the former president's legal team and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Trump's brief trip to New York will include being photographed and fingerprinted at the Manhattan courthouse, after which the 45th president will make his way back to his plane — "Trump Force One" — for a return flight to Florida and an evening rally at Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Trump was indicted on Thursday evening by a Manhattan grand jury as part of D.A. Bragg's probe into an alleged "hush money" payment that was made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

The indictment has, so far, remained sealed by Bragg's office but will presumably be made public soon.

Trump and his attorney insist on the former president's innocence, calling Bragg's prosecution of Trump just the latest "witch hunt" against the former president who's been scrutinized repeatedly since stepping into the political arena.

From debunked allegations of Russian collusion to failed impeachment attempts, this is hardly Trump's first time facing opposition from partisan Democrats.

Still, this is also the first time a former president has been indicted, and the case Bragg is expected to bring is entirely untested before a judge. As such, this is anything but a slam dunk for Bragg and the Manhattan D.A.'s office, and a judge could easily reduce the charge(s) against Trump or throw Bragg's case out altogether.

