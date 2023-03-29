Did Katie Hobbs' Press Sec Encourage Violence Against 'Transphobes'?

In the wake of the premeditated shooting by a transgender-identifying individual that targeted students and faculty at a Christian school in Nashville, Townhall has covered a number of reactions that raised eyebrows and drew scorn. Among them, a tweet from Reuters that identified the shooter merely as a "former Christian school student" and NBC News' decision to spin a narrative that the true "victims" of the tragedy were not actually those at the Covenant School.

That much is, sadly, to be expected from the mainstream media. But the reaction from Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' press secretary Josselyn Berry showed that Democrats are not better than the outrageous takes from their friends in the mainstream media.

On the night of the tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Berry fired off a tweet with the text "Us when we see transphobes" over an image of actress Gena Rowlands in the 1980 noir crime thriller "Gloria" with her hands on the triggers of two guns.

Nothing to see here, just Governor Hobbs’ press secretary saying guns are the proper reaction to “transphobes” after a transgender-identifying assailant carried out a premeditated attack that killed children and staff at a Christian school. pic.twitter.com/eSlDRD2HwZ — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 29, 2023

That is, the spokesperson for the Democrat governor of Arizona seemed to suggest that guns are the proper way to deal with "transphobes." That term, of course, is regularly applied broadly and without basis to smear Christians — and members of other religious groups — or just anyone who dares to go against whatever the latest talking point from the radical left may be.

After Berry's tweet was noticed and called out, Governor Hobbs' press secretary locked her Twitter account and the social media platform ultimately removed the tweet for violating its rules. Still, as our friends at Twitchy often point out, screenshots are forever.

Accounts can be locked but screenshots are forever. pic.twitter.com/Y7fOro97NE — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 29, 2023

AZ Central quoted a former aide to Hobbs' Republican predecessor Doug Ducey who noted Berry's "proximity" to the current governor makes the situation even worse given the silence from Hobbs' office on the matter:

Daniel Scarpinato, a former chief of staff and spokesman for former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, called Berry's tweet offensive and tone deaf in light of the shooting several states away, but also "below the dignity of the office of the governor" given Berry's proximity to Hobbs. "I don't think anyone, no matter your political leanings, would look at that tweet — any sane, professional person would look at that tweet and say, 'This is how I want one of the top advisers to the governor of my state to conduct themselves,'" Scarpinato said.

But the justified outrage aimed at Berry — and Governor Hobbs — isn't subsiding yet. And it wasn't just coming from conservatives, either.

This, from AZ Gov @katiehobbs' spokesperson Josselyn Berry hours after the Nashville school shooting, is abhorrent and indefensible. And to go 36 hours without comment?



Barring the most improbable of explanations, she must apologize - and resign.https://t.co/Ad3l8iHG2z pic.twitter.com/LMAIGEGE1r — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 29, 2023

Time will tell if Berry faces any consequences, but the silence from Arizona's governor is deafening. Twitter taking down the post and Berry locking her account aren't enough to paper over what appeared to be a threat of violence just hours after an apparently politically motivated shooting targeted Christians. Without any explanation or apology, that's really all that can be construed.