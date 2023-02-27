Obama Official Says Biden Should Consider New Running Mate Due to 'Succession' Concerns
Here’s the Latest Character the Left Is Trying to Erase
Here's the Advice DeSantis Gave Disney's CEO Before the Company Caved to the...
Schlichter: Academia Is Subsidized Indoctrination
Of Course That's How the Liberal Media Reacted to the Latest COVID Origin...
Biden Just Made the Case Against His 2024 Re-election Bid
The One Reason Paul Ryan Will Boycott the RNC
'Defund the Police' Squad Member Marries Private Security Guard
Why This New DeSantis Ad Is Fueling 2024 Speculation
Woke Tales: Los Angeles Prosecutor Suspended for 'Misgendering' Child Molester and Accused...
England, Wales to Ban ‘Violent’ Transgender Inmates From Women’s Prisons
Bills Would Allow Transgender People to Seal Legal Name-Change Requests
Surprise: More Right-Wing 'Conspiracies' and 'Misinformation' Now Confirmed
The WHO Pandemic Treaty Is a Back Door to CCP Control Over the...
Tipsheet

Here's Why Pete Buttigieg's New Photo Op Is Raising Eyebrows

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 27, 2023 10:45 AM
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

After being notably absent from East Palestine, Ohio for weeks after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals, Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is now apparently done taking some "personal" time, the excuse he used to avoid answering questions from a reporter about the Ohio mess last week. 

Now, Buttigieg has surfaced in Kansas City, Missouri, at the invitation of local leaders (how long did the residents of East Palestine ask Buttigieg to visit before he actually did?) to help unveil a shiny new airport terminal at KCI and likely try to polish the turd that is the Biden administration's transportation policy. But there's a significant problem with Buttigieg swooping in (will he be wearing a reflective vest again?) to appear as the hero of America's transportation system.

You see, neither President Biden nor Secretary Buttigieg had anything to do with approving the new and improved single terminal at KCI — and Buttigieg is about to take a victory lap on former President Donald Trump and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao's behalf. 

That's because, in 2017, 76 percent of voters in Kansas City approved construction of a new, single terminal at KCI. Subsequently, the Trump administration — FAA, DOT, et al. — approved plans for the new terminal and even prioritized the project as part of a larger $1.2 billion investment in America's air transportation system. Out of a list of 50 "priority" transportation projects, KCI was put at number 26 by the Trump administration. 

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter

In addition to being prioritized as a project site, Secretary Chao announced in 2020 that KCI would receive a grant of more than $7.9 million for "taxiway rehabilitation" as part of the larger investment designed to "improve our nation's airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities," an effort Chao said was "especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19."

Within one year, Biden had taken office, Buttigieg had been named Transportation Secretary, and they were off to ruining both any chance of an economic recovery and the effectiveness of the U.S. transportation system. On Biden and Buttigieg's watch, the economy is sliding into a worsening recession, unemployment is expected to spike, and there have been more transportation crises — including a complete outage of the FAA's NOTAM system — than can be quickly listed.

All the while, Buttigieg has been focused on making the "Notice to Airmen" system more equitable by renaming it "Notice to Air Missions" system...before it then crashed and brought the entire U.S. air transportation system grinding to a halt. 

And now, Buttigieg is in Kansas City to wax poetic about the importance of eliminating racist bridges and gendered air terminology in a building for which he can't actually take credit. Will he thank President Trump and Secretary Chao for making sure the project was well-funded and completed? Unlikely. But they're the ones to actually deserve the credit, not Buttigieg or Biden. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter
Obama Official Says Biden Should Consider New Running Mate Due to 'Succession' Concerns Spencer Brown
Surprise: More Right-Wing 'Conspiracies' and 'Misinformation' Now Confirmed Guy Benson
Here's the Advice DeSantis Gave Disney's CEO Before the Company Caved to the Woke Mob Spencer Brown
Here’s the Latest Character the Left Is Trying to Erase Matt Vespa
As Porn Gets Worse and Democrats Embrace it, One Newer Group Has a Novel Approach to Combat it Rachel Alexander
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter