Tipsheet

Don Lemon Ignores Swirling Controversy in Return to CNN

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 22, 2023 10:45 AM
Townhall Media

Don Lemon returned to "CNN This Morning" on Wednesday after taking last Friday and Monday off following controversy-inciting on-air comments he made about the age of GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley last week. But if viewers were expecting an on-air apology or explanation in his return, they didn't get it. Lemon didn't even broach the topic of his claim that women over 50 years old are past their "prime."

Instead, he was as business-as-usual as he could be, though he tweeted before Wednesday morning's show that he appreciated the "opportunity to be back" and renewed claims he is "sorry" to his network, colleagues, and (dwindling) audience. In addition, he said he's "committed to doing better."

Supposedly that includes some sort of training, though it seems Lemon should already know it's unwise to lash out at colleagues on- and off-air or attack women for their age. To that end, media veteran Megyn Kelly has offered to help with Lemon's reeducation in a fiery thread:

For her part, Nikki Haley has made the most of Lemon's comments, saying, "You want to tell me I’m past my prime, hold my beer and watch this," and rushing some fresh campaign merchandise to react in a bid to fully capitalize off of what was a significant in-kind donation from Lemon to Haley's fledgling presidential bid. "Turning lemons into lemonade," Haley tweeted in typical happy conservative warrior style on Tuesday along with her campaign's new koozies:

