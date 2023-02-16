No to Nikki Harris
Joe Biden Is a Willful Liar or Just Plain Delusional
Florida's Surgeon General Demands Transparency From CDC on COVID Vaccines
Democrats Really Are the Worst People Ever
Gain of Function Research: A Death Wish for the World
'Imagine if a Republican Said This': Biden Criticized for What He Just Called...
Here's How Trump Reacted to Nikki Haley Running Against Him
Chicagoans Blast Lightfoot for What O'Hare Airport Has Turned Into
Three Cheers for Liberal Defectors
Failing To Fix What's Broken Would Be the Real Nightmare
DeSantis: It Sure Looks Like Leftists Are Removing Books From Classrooms, Then Trying...
Communicating When Free Speech Is Curtailed
Mitt Romney and Authoritarianism
The Demise of Juul Is the Latest Self-Inflicted Failure by Public Health
Tipsheet

Key Inflation Gauge Soars Past Estimates With Biggest Jump Since June

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 16, 2023 10:45 AM
David Duprey

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures inflation upstream from consumers, and its key headline and core numbers both made their largest advances since June and March 2022, respectively, according to new data released on Thursday morning.

Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, headline PPI inflation jumped 0.7 percent in January, bringing the annual advance to 6.0 percent. 

Estimates predicted that monthly headline PPI would only increase 0.4 percent, but the number released on Thursday blew past that expectation to record the largest monthly increase since last June's 0.9 percent increase. 

Notably, the January increase for headline PPI more than wiped out any "progress" lowering costs President Joe Biden may have touted last year when PPI showed decreases of -0.2 percent in December 2022 and -0.3 percent last July. 

Core PPI inflation — which excludes food, energy, and trade services — jumped 0.6 percent in January, that data point's largest increase since it advanced 0.9 percent in March of 2022. 

Thursday's data is another move in the wrong direction when it comes to Americans' hope that chronically high prices might ease in a noticeable way. But PPI, paired with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release earlier this week, both showed inflation burning hotter than expected.

It also adds to fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates through 2023, as seen in Wall Street's tumble in response to the latest PPI data on Thursday.

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
DeSantis: It Sure Looks Like Leftists Are Removing Books From Classrooms, Then Trying to Blame Me Guy Benson
Destroying Meritocracy Is Deadly Victor Davis Hanson
Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Making Embarrassing Admission About DeSantis Coverage Julio Rosas
Chicagoans Blast Lightfoot for What O'Hare Airport Has Turned Into Leah Barkoukis
'Imagine if a Republican Said This': Biden Criticized for What He Just Called Maryland's Black Governor Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter