Oversight Committee Wants to Know Who Bought Hunter Biden's Six-Figure 'Paintings'

The GOP controlled House Oversight and Accountability Committee launched another probe of the Biden family on Wednesday, this time looking to learn more about the anonymous individuals who purchased first son Hunter Biden's "art" at clearly inflated prices due to his last name.

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued the call to Georges Bergès, who owns the eponymous Georges Bergès Gallery, to give his committee information "related to the anonymous art purchases of Hunter Biden's art and call communications between his New York gallery and the White House about their deal to hide these purchasers' identities."

If provided, that information would reveal who thought Hunter's "paintings" — some made by blowing through a straw onto wet paint, real high-brow stuff — were worth between $75,000 and $500,000 without any sort of strings relating to Hunter's cozy relationship with his father who happens to the President of the United States.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Joe Biden and his family’s foreign and domestic influence peddling schemes," Chairman Comer wrote to Bergès. "For over a decade, the Biden family has profited from Joe Biden’s positions as a public official. Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence," Comer continued. "Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions."

Who’s buying Hunter Biden’s art?

@RepJamesComer is calling on Georges Bergès to provide information about Hunter’s secret art sales.



Americans need answers and transparency.https://t.co/mvsbcOkpvK — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 25, 2023

While in the minority, Republicans previously sought information on the buyers who purchased Hunter's art, but Bergés refused to respond, and went so far as to host another art show for anonymous buyers for Hunter Biden, essentially doubling-down after the Republicans' last request.

"You have advertised that Hunter Biden’s latest artwork ranges in price from $55,000 to $225,000," Comer continued in his letter to Bergès. "It is concerning that President Biden’s son is the recipient of anonymous, high-dollar transactions—potentially from foreign buyers—with no accountability or oversight (other than you). The American people deserve transparency regarding certain details about Hunter Biden’s expensive art transactions," the Oversight chairman noted. "We believe you possess important information related to this investigation."

Comer's letter seeking information in the matter extends beyond documents and communications from Bergès gallery to include a request for a transcribed interview with the Oversight Committee about his work with Hunter Biden and decision to keep buyers' identities anonymous before February 15.