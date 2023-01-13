Is Biden’s Classified Information Fiasco Impeachable?
Garbage Daytime Show Has An Even More Pathetic Reason to Explain Biden's Classified...
It's Not Shocking Who CNN Blamed for Joe Biden's Classified Docs Scandal
Karine Jean-Pierre Just Proved the White House Is Anything But Transparent
Invitation Accepted: Here's When Biden Will Deliver His Second State of the Union...
Here's When We'll Hit the Debt Ceiling and Why the Treasury Is Taking...
SPECIAL EDITION: The Gas Stove Media Meltdown Simmering This Week Comes To a...
A Mother's Tale of Hardship and Triumph
Schumer Is Already Accusing McCarthy of Catering to the 'Extreme Wing' of the...
Republican Governors Are Spearheading Student-First Education Initiatives
House GOP Not Putting Majority Status to Waste With Jim Jordan Investigating Biden...
The Hill Sure Looks to Be Carrying Water for Kamala Harris With This...
The Great Gas(Stove)lighting
Pritzker Threatens to Fire Police Officers for Not Enforcing Gun Control Law
Tipsheet

Here's Why the CDC Just Launched 'Additional Investigation' of COVID Vaccine Safety

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 13, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday afternoon — in something of a pre-weekend news dump — that the agency's Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) has "met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent."

It's worth noting that the CDC's VSD is different from its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). 

The CDC's Friday updated emphasized that "[t]o date, no other safety systems have shown a similar signal and multiple subsequent analyses have not validated this signal" and that "[n]o change is recommended in COVID-19 vaccination practice" at this time while an additional investigation is conducted. 

The CDC explains more about the signal that met its threshold for additional investigation:

Rapid-response investigation of the signal in the VSD raised a question of whether people 65 and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent were more likely to have an ischemic stroke in the 21 days following vaccination compared with days 22-44 following vaccination.

This preliminary signal has not been identified with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent. There also may be other confounding factors contributing to the signal identified in the VSD that merit further investigation.

Furthermore, it is important to note that, to date, no other safety systems have shown a similar signal and multiple subsequent analyses have not validated this signal:

  • A large study of updated (bivalent) vaccines (from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) using the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services database revealed no increased risk of ischemic stroke
  • A preliminary study using the Veterans Affairs database did not indicate an increased risk of ischemic stroke following an updated (bivalent) vaccine
  • The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) managed by CDC and FDA has not seen an increase in reporting of ischemic strokes following the updated (bivalent) vaccine
  • Pfizer-BioNTech’s global safety database has not indicated a signal for ischemic stroke with the updated (bivalent) vaccine
  • Other countries have not observed an increased risk for ischemic stroke with updated (bivalent) vaccines

Although the totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal in VSD represents a true clinical risk, we believe it is important to share this information with the public, as we have in the past, when one of our safety monitoring systems detects a signal. CDC and FDA will continue to evaluate additional data from these and other vaccine safety systems. These data and additional analyses will be discussed at the upcoming January 26 meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

So while the CDC is firm in its belief that a "true clinical risk" does not exist in terms of ischemic stroke in the three weeks after a person over 65 received the Pfizer COVID vaccine, there have been enough reports for a signal to trigger further investigation which has not yet allowed the potential risk to be ruled out. 

Dr. Marty Makary shared the CDC's update on vaccine safety and issued a call for the raw data that prompted the additional level of review to be made public, allowing Americans and their doctors to have all the information that exists to use in their decisions about vaccination. 




Tags: CORONAVIRUS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

McCarthy 'Sends DC in Utter Panic' After This Statement About January 6 Leah Barkoukis
The 'Garage-Gate' Question Dana Perino Wants Karine Jean-Pierre to Answer Spencer Brown
Oh, So That’s What Moderna Forgot to Tell Us About Their COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
The Hill Sure Looks to Be Carrying Water for Kamala Harris With This Headline Rebecca Downs
Garbage Daytime Show Has An Even More Pathetic Reason to Explain Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Matt Vespa
WaPo Article on Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
McCarthy 'Sends DC in Utter Panic' After This Statement About January 6 Leah Barkoukis