Democrats Set the Standard for 'Unqualified'
Trump Scores Another Win Against New York's Corrupt 'Justice' System
Trump Has Decided Who He Won't Pick for FBI Director
Trump Clinches Another Win in Trump Hush Money Case. How Some Libs Reacted.
The Proverbial Sacrificial Lamb
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick
One of Trump's Biggest Allies Says He's Never Getting Into Politics Again
MTG to Chair a New DOGE Subcommittee
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
'Obstructionist Transition': Biden Administration Is 'Loosening Immigration Policies' on t...
New Legislation Puts the Department of Education on the Chopping Block
Are Teens Leaning More Conservative or Liberal? Here's What a New Poll Is...
Here's What the DOJ Is Demanding of Google
Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it...
Tipsheet

Top Pollster Calls on Joe Biden to Resign

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 22, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Political pollster Nate Silver took to X this week to call on President Joe Biden to resign, stating that he is not “competent” to be president. 

Silver founded FiveThirtyEight and previously worked at ABC News.

“Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now? It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world,” Silver wrote on X. 

“Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months,” he added. 

Silver’s post came in response to a story from The Washington Post stating that Biden is avoiding reporters in the final months of his presidency. 

Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris’ former communications director called on Biden to resign and let Harris become the first female president. This came after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 election.

"Joe Biden's been a phenomenal president. He's lived up to so many of the promises he's made," Jamal Simmons said on "State of the Union" on CNN. 

"There's one promise left that he could fulfill, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States,” he continued.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

