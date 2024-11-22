Top Pollster Calls on Joe Biden to Resign

Political pollster Nate Silver took to X this week to call on President Joe Biden to resign, stating that he is not “competent” to be president.

Silver founded FiveThirtyEight and previously worked at ABC News.

“Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now? It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world,” Silver wrote on X.

“Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months,” he added.

Silver’s post came in response to a story from The Washington Post stating that Biden is avoiding reporters in the final months of his presidency.

Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now? It's a very difficult job. It's a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months.https://t.co/02huFqQT3W pic.twitter.com/ZLWqcbkAYW — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2024

Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris’ former communications director called on Biden to resign and let Harris become the first female president. This came after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Harris in the 2024 election.

"Joe Biden's been a phenomenal president. He's lived up to so many of the promises he's made," Jamal Simmons said on "State of the Union" on CNN.

"There's one promise left that he could fulfill, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States,” he continued.