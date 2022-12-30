Climate Warrior Joe Biden Had the Omnibus Bill Flown to Him in St. Croix for Signing

President Joe Biden is a man supposedly on a mission to save the planet from climate change. He killed off America's energy independence, tried to enact unconstitutional regulations to shutter coal-fired power plants, and is hell-bent on ending fossil fuels through a forced energy "transition."

But he also really needed his vacation on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and, as a result, was not in Washington or nearby at Camp David or his homes in Delaware when it came time to sign the bloated $1.7+ trillion omnibus bill before the end of the year.

To fix the problem, Joe Biden — who wants Americans to alter their lives and throw money at expensive and unreliable so-called "green" energy — had the bill flown to him in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Yes, really. You can't make it up.

A White House Official tells @EdwardLawrence: the Omnibus Bill is in White House possession, and it needs to be signed by 12/30. It will soon be en route to St Croix to be signed here. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 29, 2022

The roundtrip ticket for the bill — which the White House emphasized was a "regularly scheduled commercial flight" — was necessitated because Joe Biden simply couldn't stay in Washington, you see, because his vacation is just that important.

And who wouldn't want to be in sunny St. Croix amid a recent nationwide cold snap? It's just that most people taking vacations to ring in the new year are not also the president of the United States with responsibilities that include signing bills into law.

Joe Biden jet setting off to St. Croix for his weekly vacation instead of staying in DC for one extra day to sign the omnibus bill, causing it to now have to be flown by private jet to the Caribbean, is the perfect description of our government. It gets no better than that. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 29, 2022

In an unbelievable twist of ironic hypocrisy, the same day Biden signed the massive omnibus into law on St. Croix, the official POTUS Twitter account posted a message declaring that Biden rain for office "to confront the existential threat" of climate change:

One of the reasons I ran for office was to confront the existential threat climate change poses to our nation and to the world.



With the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, we took the biggest step towards that goal in American history. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022

Clearly it's not *that* existential a threat if flying a piece of paper more than 1,500 miles and back is considered an acceptable occasion to spew supposedly climate-dooming emissions into the sky. Remember, this is fine for Democrats in power to do, but you're not allowed to have a gas-powered lawnmower. Because science.

The optics of Biden's vacation were already bad, too. The situation along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to devolve into greater chaos as more and more illegal immigrants stream into the country with border authorities already overwhelmed and turning to a football field-size tent as a holding facility that's set to reach capacity soon too. And don't forget Biden's flight to St. Croix came as residents in western New York were still digging out from a historic blizzard. Nothing says "leadership" quite like leaving the mainland for a Caribbean vacation while people are still being found frozen to death.

Biden's latest hypocrisy is one of many such acts by his supposedly climate conscious administration. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was recently found to be a fan of private jet travel to cities where regular commercial air service is available, and Biden's climate czar John Kerry is jetting around the world on an almost weekly basis, spewing emissions into the atmosphere to go scold other nations about their pollution that's killing mother earth, or something.