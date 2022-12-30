One State Might Require 'Social Media Safety' Courses in Public Schools
Tipsheet

Climate Warrior Joe Biden Had the Omnibus Bill Flown to Him in St. Croix for Signing

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 30, 2022 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

President Joe Biden is a man supposedly on a mission to save the planet from climate change. He killed off America's energy independence, tried to enact unconstitutional regulations to shutter coal-fired power plants, and is hell-bent on ending fossil fuels through a forced energy "transition." 

But he also really needed his vacation on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and, as a result, was not in Washington or nearby at Camp David or his homes in Delaware when it came time to sign the bloated $1.7+ trillion omnibus bill before the end of the year. 

To fix the problem, Joe Biden — who wants Americans to alter their lives and throw money at expensive and unreliable so-called "green" energy — had the bill flown to him in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Yes, really. You can't make it up. 

The roundtrip ticket for the bill — which the White House emphasized was a "regularly scheduled commercial flight" — was necessitated because Joe Biden simply couldn't stay in Washington, you see, because his vacation is just that important. 

And who wouldn't want to be in sunny St. Croix amid a recent nationwide cold snap? It's just that most people taking vacations to ring in the new year are not also the president of the United States with responsibilities that include signing bills into law. 

In an unbelievable twist of ironic hypocrisy, the same day Biden signed the massive omnibus into law on St. Croix, the official POTUS Twitter account posted a message declaring that Biden rain for office "to confront the existential threat" of climate change:

Clearly it's not *that* existential a threat if flying a piece of paper more than 1,500 miles and back is considered an acceptable occasion to spew supposedly climate-dooming emissions into the sky. Remember, this is fine for Democrats in power to do, but you're not allowed to have a gas-powered lawnmower. Because science. 

The optics of Biden's vacation were already bad, too. The situation along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to devolve into greater chaos as more and more illegal immigrants stream into the country with border authorities already overwhelmed and turning to a football field-size tent as a holding facility that's set to reach capacity soon too. And don't forget Biden's flight to St. Croix came as residents in western New York were still digging out from a historic blizzard. Nothing says "leadership" quite like leaving the mainland for a Caribbean vacation while people are still being found frozen to death.

Biden's latest hypocrisy is one of many such acts by his supposedly climate conscious administration. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was recently found to be a fan of private jet travel to cities where regular commercial air service is available, and Biden's climate czar John Kerry is jetting around the world on an almost weekly basis, spewing emissions into the atmosphere to go scold other nations about their pollution that's killing mother earth, or something. 

