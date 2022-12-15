Here's Where Pete Buttigieg Actually Was During Rail Union Negotiations

As Townhall covered extensively since earlier this year, the Biden administration frequently touted its role in reaching a tentative agreement between rail companies and their labor unions in September that was supposed to avert a economically debilitating rail strike.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that President Biden and cabinet secretaries including Tom Vilsack and Pete Buttigieg had been engaged in the negotiations and working on a resolution for months before the tentative agreement was heralded by President Biden as a "win for America."

It seemed too good to be true just before the midterms for Biden to take a victory lap that saved the country from a strike that would have cost billions of dollars per day, and it turned out to be way too good to be true. Rail unions voted to reject the supposedly winning deal the Biden administration had put together, and Congress had to intervene at the 11th hour to enforce the contract by steamrolling the objections of union members.

But now, new information has emerged thanks to reporting in The Washington Free Beacon that shows not everyone the White House bragged about working on the deal in their all-hands-on-deck negotiations were entirely focused on reaching a tentative deal.

In a most unsurprising turn of events, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was not burning the midnight oil in the West Wing working on a deal with his fellow Biden cabinet members. Nope, he was on vacation — in Portugal.

"As rail contract negotiations entered a period of crisis in September, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg phoned in from over 3,500 miles away during a vacation in Porto, Portugal, a posh tourist destination best known for its wine production," the Beacon reported this week.

"Buttigieg quietly jetted off to Portugal on Aug. 29, a week before Amtrak began canceling all long-distance trips in preparation of a potentially catastrophic rail strike," the Beacon explained of the only delayed rail strike that had impacts on the economy in September. "The Labor Day weekend travel was a 'long-planned personal trip,' a Department of Transportation spokeswoman told the Free Beacon, and Buttigieg 'remained available and engaged' from Europe," the Beacon reported.

Beyond calling into question Buttigieg's commitment to reaching a deal that would be acceptable to union members (one never was), his vacation in Portugal during the negotiations is also salt in the wounds of union members who rightly believe the Biden administration threw them under the bus train. One of the main complaints from union members was the lack of sick leave and paid time off granted in their contracts with rail companies. Yet Buttigieg was on a vacation while supposedly negotiating to find a way to get concessions for union members to have a chance to be able to have paid time off from work.

More from the Beacon's report: