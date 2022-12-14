United Nations Finally Boots Iran From Women's Rights Commission

Rep. Nancy Mace Confronts Transgender Activist for Tweet to 'Accost' SCOTUS Justices
Tipsheet



Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 14, 2022 1:00 PM
STR

The United Nations voted Wednesday to immediately remove Iran from the U.N.'s Commission on the Status of Women, an insane position for the tyrannical country to ever have been granted by the global body. Iran was set to serve on the women's rights commission until 2026, but no longer has its seat. 

The resolution to boot Iran was introduced by the United States in the U.N.'s 54-seat Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and passed with the support of 29 nations over the objections of eight member countries while 16 voting members abstained from the vote. 

The countries voting against removing Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women were:

  • Bolivia
  • China
  • Kazakhstan
  • Nicaragua
  • Nigeria
  • Oman
  • Russia
  • Zimbabwe

The United States pursued the successful resolution after women in Iran called on the free world to remove Iran from the women's rights commission it had no business being on, especially after the regime's "morality police" ratcheted up its violent oppression of Iranian women, girls, and dissenters. 

The White House — which continues to get rolled by Iran in negotiations that would again allow the tyrannical regime to more freely participate in the world economy — took a victory lap on the removal of Iran from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women. Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the "United States is working with our allies and partners around the world to hold Iran accountable for the abuses it is committing against its own people, notably peaceful protesters, women and girls, and the violence it is enabling against the Ukrainian people, as well as its destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East region."

