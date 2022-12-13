DeSantis Seeks Grand Jury to Investigate COVID Vaccine Makers
School Board Member Who Refused to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ for President...
FACT CHECK: Is 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout a Terrorist?
Justice Served? Anti-DeSantis Conspiracy Theorist Admits Guilt, Resolves Criminal Case
There's Something Missing Amid the Release of the Twitter Files
The Recount in Rep. Lauren Boebert's District Is Complete
‘I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It!’
Christian Bale Explains Why Fetterman Was the Perfect Choice to Appear in New...
We Have an Update on the Non-Binary DOE Official Who Stole People's...
Maxine Waters 'Surprised' Sam Bankman-Fried Was Arrested on Eve of Congressional Hearing
Graham's Social Media Remarks Should Make Conservatives Recoil
The Final Inflation Report of 2022 Is Here
Is Manchin Considering Leaving the Democratic Party? The Senator Addresses Speculation.
How Biden Is Tackling Anti-Semitism
What Was the Border Patrol Union Thinking Posting This Tweet?
Tipsheet

Maxine Waters 'Surprised' Sam Bankman-Fried Was Arrested on Eve of Congressional Hearing

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 13, 2022 10:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Townhall reported Monday evening, FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested by authorities in the Bahamas in preparation for an extradition request from the United States after learning of a federal indictment filed by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York. 

Notably, the arrest and soon-to-be unsealed federal indictment came just hours before SBF was set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) about the implosion of his crypto business and alleged fraud that sunk FTX into bankruptcy. 

Late on Monday evening, Waters said that she was "surprised to hear that Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas at the direction of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York" and reiterated her earlier claim that "it's about time the process to bring Mr. Bankman-Fried to justice has begun."

But, as Townhall reported previously, Waters' stated commitment to bringing SBF "to justice" was not apparent in her initial invitation via Twitter for him to testify:

Waters said on Monday night that she and her staff "have been working diligently for the past month to secure Mr. Bankman-Fried's testimony before our committee tomorrow [Tuesday] morning. We received confirmation this afternoon from Mr. Bankman-Fried and his lawyers that he was still planning to appear before the Committee tomorrow, but then he was arrested."

Is this sounding a little convenient yet? Presumably the federal indictment set to be unsealed against SBF on Tuesday morning would preclude congressional testimony — which would also keep SBF from answering questions asked by Republican members on the House Financial Services Committee regarding his role at FTX...as well as a mega-donor to Democrats that saw him become the second-biggest donor to Democrat-aligned PACs and organizations in the midterms behind only George Soros. 

It's all speculation for now regarding the timing of his scheduled testimony and his arrest on the eve of his appearance, but it's almost too good to be true if there's any "there" there. Not for nothing, Waters was once caught on camera blowing a kiss to Bankman-Fried following his appearance at a previous congressional hearing. 

Waters' statement continued by saying that "Mr. Bankman-Fried must be held accountable" and "the American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one million people, and wiped out the hard-earned life savings of so many." But that won't happen now that SBF has been arrested. 

"While I am disappointed that we will not be able to hear from Mr. Bankman-Fried tomorrow, we remain committed to getting to the bottom of what happened," Waters said. 

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York said on Monday evening that they intend to unseal the indictment against SBF on Tuesday morning, with more information about their investigation into FTX and Bankman-Fried set to follow. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa
Thom Tillis Will Destroy the GOP Kurt Schlichter
New 'Twitter Files' Revealed Spencer Brown
Alexander Vindman's Tweets About Elon Musk Come Back to Bite Him Rebecca Downs
Justice Served? Anti-DeSantis Conspiracy Theorist Admits Guilt, Resolves Criminal Case Guy Benson
Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested Hours Before Scheduled Congressional Testimony Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa