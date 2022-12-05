Read It: Fauci's Deposition Has Been Released

Attorneys General for Missouri and Louisiana released the full 446-page transcript from their recent deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci — the aspiring cover model and face of America's response to COVID-19 — just before his retirement from government service as the highest paid federal bureaucrat.

The deposition by AG Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana was taken on November 23rd as part of the two states' legal action against the Biden administration for its alleged collusion with big tech and social media companies to censor Americans' speech.

"Missouri and Louisiana are leading the way in exposing how the federal government and the Biden Administration worked with social media to censor speech," AG Schmitt said in a statement along with the transcript. "In our deposition with Dr. Fauci, it became clear that when Dr. Fauci speaks, social media censors. I encourage everyone to read the deposition transcript and see exactly how Dr. Fauci operates, and exactly how the COVID tyranny that ruined lives and destroyed businesses was born," Schmitt added.



"Fauci’s recent deposition only confirmed what we already knew: federal bureaucrats in collusion with social media companies want to control not only what you think, but especially what you say," emphasized AG Landry. "During no time in human history was this more obvious than during the COVID-19 crisis where social engineering tactics were used against the American public, not to limit your exposure to a virus, but to limit your exposure to information that did not fit within a government sanctioned narrative."

In the full transcript embedded below — and available here — the AGs note Fauci relied on "I don't recall" as an answer more than 170 times, including at some awful convenient times in answers to questions about his contradictory guidance on masking, alleged work in gain-of-function research, and more.

&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;

Editor's Note: Stay with Townhall.com for additional coverage and more revelations about Dr. Fauci's work in government as our team reviews the deposition.