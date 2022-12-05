Musk Says Assassination Threat Against Him Is 'Quite Significant'
Former ‘Non-Binary’ Woman Will Sue Medical Professionals Who Provided Her Irreversible ‘To...
Schlichter: What's the Endgame?
Republicans Can’t Let Democrats Divide Them Over 2024. Focus on Biden’s Blunders.
Why Scores of Staffers Will Stage a Walkout at The New York Times...
Senator John Kennedy Has Thoughts on Kale
Biden's Border Sets Another Abysmal Record
Former Head of Twitter's 'Trust and Safety' Team Whines About 'Dangerous' Babylon Bee...
Ronna McDaniel Has a New Threat to Her RNC Post
No Motive Known in Attack on NC City's Power Grid, But NBC Hypes...
Switzerland Considers Banning Electric Vehicle Use Amid Energy Crisis
Rail Worker Explains Who Really Removed Sick Leave from the Labor Contract
What We Have Learned about Censorship and Suppression of Speech in ‘Free’ America
3.5 Million More Americans Voted Republican in the Midterms So Go Ahead -...
Biden is Right, the Pandemic is Over
Tipsheet

Senator John Kennedy Has Thoughts on Kale

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 05, 2022 10:45 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Stumping for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia over the weekend, Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy brought down the house with his usual turns of phrase and creative descriptions of how Democrats have governed since President Biden took office. 

Referring to Democrats in charge as "high-IQ stupid people," Sen. Kennedy explained why power-tripping leftists have run amok and damaged America. "These high-IQ stupid people have an answer for everything, you know why?" Kennedy asked the crowd. "Because they think they're smarter and more virtuous than the American people."

"These woke high-IQ stupid people are easy to recognize," Kennedy continued. "They hate George Washington, they hate Thomas Jefferson, they hate Dr. Seuss, and they hate Mr. Potato Head. These woke high-IQ stupid people, they walk around with Ziploc bags of kale that they can eat to give them energy," Kennedy said before offering his personal take on the cabbage subgroup.

"If you want to eat kale, that's up to you," Kennedy explained. "I don't eat kale, you know why? Because kale tastes to me like I'd rather be fat."

"These high-IQ stupid people, wokers in charge of Washington, DC — the berserk wing of the Democratic Party — they hyperventilate on their yoga mats if you use the wrong pronouns," Kennedy continues in one last dig at the radical left.

Kennedy also addressed former President Barack Obama's recent visit to Georgia on behalf of Walker's opponent, Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock. 

"He didn't come to Georgia to encourage the good people of Georgia," Kennedy said of Obama's visit. "He didn't come to talk about 'hope and change.' He came to make fun of my friend Herschel Walker," Kennedy explained. "President Obama is smart, one of the smartest people on the planet, just ask him," Kennedy quipped. "And he's very eloquent — he can talk a hungry dog off a meat wagon."

On Tuesday's Georgians will decide in the runoff election which candidate — Walker or Warnock — will be the final addition to the U.S. Senate's new session starting in January. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter
Former Head of Twitter's 'Trust and Safety' Team Whines About 'Dangerous' Babylon Bee Joke Julio Rosas
Rail Worker Explains Who Really Removed Sick Leave from the Labor Contract Matt Vespa
The Great Meltdown Is Just Beginning Kevin McCullough
The Left is Using Lawfare Including Threats of Prosecution to Ignore Massive Voter Disenfranchisement Rachel Alexander
Ronna McDaniel Has a New Threat to Her RNC Post Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter