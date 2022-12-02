An Election Day Travesty in Arizona
New York Times Claimed Hate Speech Is Rampant on Twitter. Musk Responds With...
The College Admissions Process Has Changed in a Big Way
Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried
Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything
Rural Counties in Texas Are Declaring Local Immigration 'Disasters’
Why Is This Pro-Life Group Souring on Their Keynote Speaker?
DHS Planned Meeting With Leftist Groups Who Pushed Border Patrol Whipping Hoax
Why LeBron James Is Annoyed With the Media
Kanye and Conservatives’ Two Big Problems
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs...
Mandatory Recount Ordered in Colorado Congressional Race
Democrat Senators Are Worried About Title 42 Ending at the Border
A Return to Mask Mandates? There's More COVID Mess Coming Out of LA...
McConnell: By the Way, House Democrats Have Chosen a Conspiratorial Election Denier As...
Tipsheet

Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 02, 2022 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

While "the silence was deafening" is an often overused turn of phrase, it is fitting for Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook's silence when asked about he and his company's (lack of) statements about — and dealings with — China and its genocidal communist government. 

Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn caught up with Cook in the halls of Capitol Hill on Thursday amid the tech CEO's meetings with lawmakers ahead of the new Congress, and asked him a series of questions to which Cook uttered nary a "hmph" in response. 

Watch:

Really? Not even some corporate and politically correct sanitized statement? Not some weak proclamation like the White House has peddled about "the right to protest" or general comment about the importance of human rights? Nope. 

A transcript of the interaction drives home just how deafening — not to mention damning — Cook's silence was:

VAUGHN: Hi, Mr. Cook. Do you support the Chinese people's right to protest?

*TIM COOK SILENT*

VAUGHN: Do you have any reaction to the factory workers that were beaten and detained for protesting COVID lockdowns?

*TIM COOK SILENT*

VAUGHN: Do you regret restricting AirDrop access that protesters used to evade surveillance from the Chinese government?

*TIM COOK SILENT*

VAUGHN: Do you think it's problematic to do business with the Communist Chinese Party when they suppress human rights?

*TIM COOK SILENT*

Hoo-boy. It's not too often that a reporter is able to tell an entire story without having their subject say a word, yet that's exactly what Vaughn did this week with Cook. And while it's impossible to know why exactly Cook chose to let silence be his position, if he was hoping being unresponsive would snuff out interest in Apple's dealings with China, he clearly thought wrong. 

As Townhall reported earlier this week, Apple recently pushed an update to its iOS operating system that runs on iPhones, and didn't mention in the update's release notes that iPhones in mainland China would have their ability to use AirDrop restricted. 

That feature, which allows direct device-to-device transfers of files and data, had been widely used by dissidents in China protesting the CCP's "zero-COVID" policies because it circumvents the despotic government's surveillance and censorship of the internet and social media communication platforms. 

Apple's update for iPhones in China, while we don't know if it came at the request of the Chinese government, was a massive blow to the freedom fighters protesting in China and a tremendous gift to the CCP's campaign to crack down on the uprising and silence dissent.

Yet Apple's CEO didn't have a word to say about it or the company's position toward the protests or tyranny of the CCP. As was also noted this week, Cook's silence is a significant departure from his previous statements on other protests. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet Leah Barkoukis
Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried Julio Rosas
Here's How Many Millionaires Collected COVID Unemployment Income Spencer Brown
Why Is This Pro-Life Group Souring on Their Keynote Speaker? Rebecca Downs
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs in. Spencer Brown
If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet Leah Barkoukis