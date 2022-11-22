Biden Admin Blames Inflated Thanksgiving Turkey Prices on...Russia?

It's almost Thanksgiving and, while Americans suffer under historic inflation triggered by President Joe Biden's tax-and-spend agenda, his administration is again choosing the pass the buck as Americans face what's expected to be the most expensive Turkey Day in decades.

As Leah reported last week, the cost for a Thanksgiving meal this year is up 20 percent over last year — according to the American Farm Bureau — yet another way the impacts of Biden's policies are being felt by Americans whose real wages are down multiple percentage points in the last year.

But, yet again, the Biden administration is not willing to accept blame for its policies that killed American energy dependence, broke the nation's supply chains, and made the cost of everything ranked in the Consumer Price Index more expensive since taking office.

According to a memo released by the USDA, a "number of challenges" faced by American poultry producers are to blame — not the Biden administration's inflationary agenda. Among the issues the Biden USDA seeks to blame are an ongoing highly pathogenic avian influenza, "Russia's war on Ukraine," and drought in the United States.

In what is another desperate retread of the Biden administration's attempts to blame Russia's war on Ukraine for rising gas prices that hit their all-time highs over the summer — another avoidable pain point for Americans that only came because the Biden administration made the United States dependent on foreign oil — the USDA did not offer an explanation as to how a war in Europe made it more expensive for Americans to secure American-raised turkeys for their Thanksgiving table.

But what could the USDA say? The increased prices are due to what has been seen (and reported by Townhall) month after month in the producer and consumer price indexes. Costs for transportation, shipping, manufacturing, processing, feed, packaging, etc. are all up as a result of the Biden administration's policies.

The upward trend for these items started almost as soon as Biden took office and long before Putin's forces ever set foot inside Ukraine's borders as this chart shared by House Ways and Means Republicans shortly after Russia invaded shows: