Elise Stefanik Makes Important Announcement About GOP Leadership

As things continue to settle out following Tuesday's election, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is making her bid to continue serving as Republican Conference Chair official with an "intention to run letter" sent to GOP members that was obtained by Townhall.

"Today, I humbly ask to earn your vote for House Republican Conference Chair to keep our message unified and to build on the hard work and success we have accomplished together as we work to legislate and accomplish our Commitment to America," Stefanik said in her letter.

Stefanik won her reelection to New York's 21st Congressional District on Tuesday night by nearly 20 points, her fifth consecutive double-digit win in the seat once held by Democrats.

Explaining that House GOP leadership "must ensure that our Republican Conference messaging works for all Members in all districts across America," Stefanik outlined her four main goals:

1. A disciplined, unified message on offense every single day supporting our agenda; 2. An effective, rapid response strategy to push back on the biased mainstream media in real time; 3. Elevate all voices of our Conference to highlight the extraordinary backgrounds and talents of every Member; 4. Communicate, legislate, and WIN!

"You are a part of making history to save America!" Stefanik told her fellow House Republicans. "Last night, the American people fired Nancy Pelosi once and for all and elected a Republican House Majority," she noted. As of Thursday morning, Decision Desk HQ's balance of power tracker shows that the GOP has picked up seven seats in the House so far, overcoming the threshold necessary to take power, while a few final races are yet to be called.

"This is the culmination of two years of tireless effort from every Member and candidate to take back the House," Stefanik continued. "Our work must begin immediately to communicate and deliver our conservative agenda to save our country," she added. As GOP Conference Chair, Stefanik made it a priority from her first day on the job to communicate about the issues affecting Americans, ones where Democrats have failed. Clearly, she intends to continue that strategy, but now in the majority will be explaining how Republicans are putting forward legislation that addresses those problems.

"Throughout this election cycle, I have had countless conversations with candidates and Members from all corners of our House Republican Conference and I want to thank each of you for taking the time to share your ideas, concerns, goals, and priorities regarding the future of 118th Congress," Stefanik wrote in her letter. "I continue to firmly believe one of the most important qualities of any leader is the commitment and ability to listen and I will continue to make that a top priority in this position," she pledged.

"Together, House Republicans offered the American people a conservative vision and alternative to the Far Left failed policies of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi," Stefanik said of the midterms' outcome in which her own efforts in New York alongside gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin sent a wake-up call coursing through Albany and the state Democrat party.

"In return, the American people have entrusted us with an historic opportunity and we must publicly communicate these policies and deliver results," Stefanik said of the House GOP's task ahead when the 118th Congress begins in January.

Stefanik saw the results of her work to show New Yorkers there's a different, better path forward when voters propelled George Santos, Mike Lawler, Anthony D'Esposito, and Marc Molinaro to victory after Stefanik raised more than $100K in the midterms' final stretch to help ensure their wins on Tuesday night.

In her letter, Stefanik noted that, if she continues helming the GOP Conference, she "will be the only Member of the House Republican leadership team who has flipped their district from Democrat to Republican," an important quality for understanding how Americans who may have backed Democrats in the past will respond to GOP messaging in a positive way.

"After earning your trust as the current House Republican Conference Chair, I have been laser focused on keeping my promises to you and delivering results for each and every Member," Stefanik reminded her colleagues. "We successfully overhauled the Conference communications products launching substantive and effective weekly, daily, and rapid response messaging guides that are used by nearly every office," she noted before enumerating some of the changes and improvements she's made to help House Republicans get their message out:

After years of failed attempts, we successfully launched a Member-driven House GOP App that we will continue to develop with new features in the Majority. We have worked with Members to book thousands of interviews on national and local media. We have expanded the reach of House Republicans' messaging by expanding our tech presence including conservative outlets like Truth, Gettr, Parler, and Rumble. We hosted the first ever Spanish speaking House GOP press conference. We planned and delivered a seamless and substantive Member Retreat. We chaired productive and professional weekly Conference meetings and press conferences where every Member is able to share their ideas, priorities, and concerns.

Stefanik has reportedly already secured support for her bid from two-thirds of current House Republicans, with more support expected from the just-elected members from New York and those Stefanik's E-PAC supported across the country including Anna Paulina Luna and Laurel Lee.

House Republicans are expected to conduct their leadership elections next week.