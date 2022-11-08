Democrat Election Meddler Joins Fetterman Lawsuit to Count Illegal Ballots

If it's election season, controversial Democrat lawyer and serial election meddler Marc Elias is sure to be lurking somewhere trying to mess around with the political field of play — and 2022's midterms are no different. This time, he's rearing his head in Pennsylvania.

As Vespa reported earlier, John Fetterman's campaign joined Democrats' lawsuit to allow mail ballots that aren't completed in accordance with PA election law — that is, ballots that are illegal to count — to be counted in Tuesday's election.

Per the Democrats' argument, the Pennsylvania election law requiring voters to handwrite a date on the outer ballot envelope "imposes unnecessary hurdles." As Vespa noted, that's laughable. If a person can request an absentee or mail ballot, vote the ballot, and get it sent back to election officials, they can write a date on the envelope.

And, as it turns out, Fetterman is using Hillary Clinton lawyer Marc Elias and his firm, Elias Law Group, to wage their battle to count ballots that weren't completed as the law requires.

Jonathan Turley noted some of Elias' "controversial history" in his evaluation of the latest attempt by Elias to muck around in elections, "including accusations by reporters of allegedly denying the funding of Steele Dossier by the Clinton campaign." Turley also reminded that Elias has "been sanctioned by the courts and the Clinton campaign was recently sanctioned by the FEC over its hiding of the funding of the dossier through his prior firm."

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman ahas filed a federal lawsuit to strike down parts of Pennsylvania’s election law in federal court. He has turned to the firm of controversial former Clinton lawyer, Marc Elias, to seek to strike down the provision.https://t.co/cKuAoysnnE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 8, 2022

Turley continued:

Elias has also been criticized for challenging elections when he and other Democratic lawyers denounced Republican challenges as a threat to democracy. Elias later came under intense criticism after a tweet that some have called inherently racist. He was denounced for a tweet where he suggested that Georgia voters could not be expected to be able to read their driver’s licenses correctly — a statement that seemed to refer to minority voters who would be disproportionately impacted by such a requirement.

If Elias' recent record is any indication, Terry McAuliffe brought him in during the final days of the 2021 election in Virginia with the goal of beating now-Governor Glenn Youngkin. Clearly, any plan Elias had to challenge Youngkin's victory failed spectacularly.

As Townhall previously reported, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the Keystone State's election law was clear and must be followed. A majority of U.S. Supreme Court also found that Pennsylvania's law requiring the dating of ballots was clear and mandatory. Still, Fetterman and PA Democrats — with the help of Marc Elias — are pursuing an 11th-hour attempt to circumvent Pennsylvania election law and challenge two high-level judicial rulings.