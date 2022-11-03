AOC's Meltdown Over Elon Musk Reaches a New Level
New Poll Spells Bad News for Longtime Democratic Senator
Axios: There's No Good News for Democrats Ahead of the Midterms
Expected Sentence of Illegal Immigrant Accused in Grisly Murder of NYC Mother Sparks...
What Will the Majority Republicans Do?
NBC News Historian Gives Unhinged Warning About GOP Winning the Midterms
U.S. Beauty Pageant Has Constitutional Right to Exclude Transgender Women, Court Rules
John Fetterman Flubs the Name of SCOTUS Decision He Claims to Want to...
Release of Major Poll Really Does Not Help Biden's Claims in Incendiary Speech
Detroit Free Press Calls Out Colbert Over False Claim About Tudor Dixon
Republican Senate Candidate Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Democratic Opponent: Poll
Arizona Dem Joins Calls for Katie Hobbs to Recuse Herself From Official Midterm...
CBS Reporter Tried to Corner Kari Lake on January 6. Her Response Was...
Yuma Border Patrol Agent Tells Mayorkas Exactly What He Thinks of His Handling...
Gas Prices Spike in Key Midterm States
Tipsheet

Arizona Dem Joins Calls for Katie Hobbs to Recuse Herself From Official Midterm Duties

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 03, 2022 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In Arizona's race for governor, Republican nominee Kari Lake has repeatedly called for her Democrat opponent, the current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, to recuse herself from official duties overseeing and certifying the results of next week's midterm elections in the Grand Canyon State. Now, an Arizona Democrat who used to hold the same office is also calling for Hobbs to step aside and pass her election duties on to someone else.

The comments came in a story from Time Magazine, in which Democrat Richard Mahoney — who served as AZ's 14th Secretary of State from 1991 to 1995 — called for Hobbs to let someone else take the reins. 

"I think it would be wise if the secretary of state seconded responsibility for ministerial oversight to either the attorney general or the Maricopa County recorder,” Mahoney explained. "The secretary of state’s role is really ministerial. It is responsible for the canvass and the certification," Mahoney noted. "But if this is very close, it will be contested at some level. There’ll be activities in superior court by both sides. It would be better, as a matter of appearance, that the attorney general oversee it," he added. 

Time's report also quoted another former Secretary of State, Republican Ken Bennett, who agreed with Lake and Mahoney's assessment: "She should recuse herself from the official acts that she would normally perform as secretary and let a deputy secretary or somebody else take care of those," Bennett said. 

Mahoney wasn't the only Democrat former Secretary of State to say Hobbs ought to recuse herself, either. "The point is—recusal and putting in a different person is the right thing to do, if there’s any question," explained John Willis, Maryland's Democrat Secretary of State from 1995 to 2003. 

Hobbs has refused to heed Lake's calls for the Secretary of State to recuse herself, even after an "error" caused thousands of Arizona voters to be incorrectly flagged to receive ballots that only listed federal races. 

A recent InsiderAdvantage poll from Arizona shows Lake with an 11-point lead over Hobbs, with pollsters citing Hobbs' refusal to debate Lake as a reason why undecideds and independents are breaking to the GOP candidate in the final stretch of the midterm race. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS Reporter Tried to Corner Kari Lake on January 6. Her Response Was Brilliant. Matt Vespa
Watch: The Painful Answers From John Fetterman Keep Piling Up Guy Benson
Axios: There's No Good News for Democrats Ahead of the Midterms Matt Vespa
Greta Thunberg Finally Admits What Climate Change Activism Is Really All About Katie Pavlich
Yuma Border Patrol Agent Tells Mayorkas Exactly What He Thinks of His Handling of the Border Crisis Julio Rosas
How Twisted Must You Be to Justify Cutting Apart Kids? Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
CBS Reporter Tried to Corner Kari Lake on January 6. Her Response Was Brilliant. Matt Vespa