'Onward': Ron DeSantis Releases Final Midterm Campaign Ad

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis released the final TV ad of his midterm campaign on Tuesday, shared first by his wife Casey on Twitter. "We love our country, respect our flag, and proudly embrace our nation's founding principles," Florida's First Lady tweeted. "We will continue to be the bastion of freedom for America. Keep Florida Free!"

The ad — being aired by the Republican Party of Florida — is a departure from the barrage of final stretch campaign ads hitting most Americans in the final week of the midterm election cycle. It begins with a calm piano rendition of "America the Beautiful" as clips of the DeSantis family, Floridians, and the Republican's campaign stops flash on screen.

Florida's sunny coastline, a teacher in a classroom, law enforcement officers, and a clip of DeSantis shaking hands with passers-by in a car round out the beginning of the optimistic ad touching on some of the governor's achievements in conservation of resources, protecting students, funding police departments, and more.

"Aren't you glad to live in the free state of Florida?" DeSantis says in a clip from a stump speech. "We are going to carry this torch of freedom onward because our mission is very simple: We are keeping the state of Florida free."

I’m proud to live in a state that exemplifies the best of America. We love our country, respect our flag, and proudly embrace our nation’s founding principles.



We will continue to be the bastion of freedom for America. Keep Florida Free! pic.twitter.com/SsscoK4Od0 — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) November 1, 2022

The final ad comes with just one week left until Election Day and as DeSantis has a 12.3-point lead over Democrat challenger Charlie Crist in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

DeSantis has also been carrying the torch of freedom to battleground and usually deep-blue states this election cycle, campaigning recently in New York with Lee Zeldin as the GOP U.S. Rep. seeks to unseat Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and send a shock through the Democrats' system.

DeSantis sticks the landing for Zeldin. pic.twitter.com/Ls00YuRyuH — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 30, 2022



