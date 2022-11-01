Liz Cheney Further Betrays Republicans With This Endorsement
Kentucky Man Faces Federal Charges Over Online Threats Against the Police
Another Poll Has Lee Zeldin With Lead Over Kathy Hochul
'He Effectively Disappeared': No One Can Find Dem Lawmaker Running for Reelection
One of COVID's Worst Tyrants Wants Forgiveness
'Onward': Ron DeSantis Releases Final Midterm Campaign Ad
Kari Lake’s Insightful Assessment of the Press
Kari Lake Torches the Media: You Idiots Will Fall for Anything
Texas Woman Protects Her Children by Shooting Home Intruder Through a Door
Reports: Paul Pelosi Assailant Has History of Serious Mental Illness, is in US...
Washington, D.C., Decriminalized Fare Evasion — You'll Never Guess What Happened Next
Is Chuck Grassley in Danger in Iowa?
Biden Vows to Punish Oil Companies for a Problem He Created
Kari Lake Announces She's 'Bringing in the Big Guns'
Dozens of Illegal Immigrants Found Inside Dump Truck in Smuggling Attempt
Tipsheet

'Onward': Ron DeSantis Releases Final Midterm Campaign Ad

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 01, 2022 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis released the final TV ad of his midterm campaign on Tuesday, shared first by his wife Casey on Twitter. "We love our country, respect our flag, and proudly embrace our nation's founding principles," Florida's First Lady tweeted. "We will continue to be the bastion of freedom for America. Keep Florida Free!"

The ad — being aired by the Republican Party of Florida — is a departure from the barrage of final stretch campaign ads hitting most Americans in the final week of the midterm election cycle. It begins with a calm piano rendition of "America the Beautiful" as clips of the DeSantis family, Floridians, and the Republican's campaign stops flash on screen. 

Florida's sunny coastline, a teacher in a classroom, law enforcement officers, and a clip of DeSantis shaking hands with passers-by in a car round out the beginning of the optimistic ad touching on some of the governor's achievements in conservation of resources, protecting students, funding police departments, and more. 

"Aren't you glad to live in the free state of Florida?" DeSantis says in a clip from a stump speech. "We are going to carry this torch of freedom onward because our mission is very simple: We are keeping the state of Florida free." 

The final ad comes with just one week left until Election Day and as DeSantis has a 12.3-point lead over Democrat challenger Charlie Crist in the RealClearPolitics polling average. 

DeSantis has also been carrying the torch of freedom to battleground and usually deep-blue states this election cycle, campaigning recently in New York with Lee Zeldin as the GOP U.S. Rep. seeks to unseat Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and send a shock through the Democrats' system. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kari Lake Torches the Media: You Idiots Will Fall for Anything Matt Vespa
One of COVID's Worst Tyrants Wants Forgiveness Katie Pavlich
Everyone Is Laughing at the Ridiculous Pelosi Big Lie Kurt Schlichter
Ugly: In Final Debate, Stacey Abrams Hits Georgia Law Enforcement With Racial Smear Guy Benson
GOP Governor Grrrl Power Owning the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Kari Lake Announces She's 'Bringing in the Big Guns' Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kari Lake Torches the Media: You Idiots Will Fall for Anything Matt Vespa