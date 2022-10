Can You Guess Your State's Favorite Halloween Candy?

Halloween is just more than two weeks away and, regardless of whether you trick or treat, almost everyone takes advantage of the glut of candy on store shelves before and especially after October 31st when clearance sales make buying the bags of fun-size treats unavoidable.

The most popular Halloween candies nationwide — according to a report on commerce trends in all 50 states from market researchers at TopAgency — are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat bars, Skittles, and M&M's.

The TopAgency report breaks down the top three Halloween candies in each state — can you guess which ones are most popular in yours?

Alabama

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Starburst Kit Kat

Alaska

Snickers Skittles Original M&M's

Arizona

Skittles Kit Kat Snickers

Arkansas

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Starburst Snickers

California

Kit Kat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Skittles

Colorado

Original M&M's Kit Kat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Connecticut

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Original M&M's Twix

Delaware

Starburst Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Milky Way

Florida

Milky Way Kit Kat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Georgia

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Twix Kit Kat

Hawaii

Original M&M's Hot Tamales Twix

Idaho

Snickers Skittles Kit Kat

Illinois

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Twix Milky Way

Indiana

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Starburst Milky Way

Iowa

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Kit Kat Milky Way

Kansas

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Skittles Original M&M's

Kentucky

Butterfinger Kit Kat Original M&M's

Louisiana

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Kit Kat Original M&M's

Maine

Kit Kat Original M&M's Twix

Maryland

Milky Way Snickers Skittles

Massachusetts

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Starburst Kit Kat

Michigan

Starburst Kit Kat Milky Way

Minnesota

Skittles Kit Kat Starburst

Mississippi

Kit Kat Starburst Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Missouri

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Kit Kat Skittles

Montana

Hot Tamales Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Twix

Nebraska

Milky Way Snickers Starburst

Nevada

Kit Kat Skittles Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

New Hampshire

Original M&M's Snickers Twix

New Jersey

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Kit Kat Milky Way

New Mexico

Kit Kat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Hot Tamales

New York

Kit Kat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Twix

North Carolina

Snickers Kit Kat Starburst

North Dakota

Skittles Kit Kat Starburst

Ohio

Original M&M's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Kit Kat

Oklahoma

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Twix Kit Kat

Oregon

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Twix Kit Kat

Pennsylvania

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Starburst Original M&M's

Rhode Island

Snickers Skittles Twix

South Carolina

Kit Kat Skittles Starburst

South Dakota

Kit Kat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Snickers

Tennessee

Skittles Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Kit Kat

Texas

Starburst Kit Kat Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Utah

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Milky Way Original M&M's

Vermont

Hot Tamales Kit Kat Twix

Virginia

Kit Kat Skittles Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Washington

Skittles Starburst Kit Kat

West Virginia

Kit Kat Skittles Snickers

Wisconsin

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Milky Way Butterfinger

Wyoming

Original M&M's Starburst Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

So, did you guess your state's top Halloween candy? Is there an underrated candy that didn't make any of the states’ top three? Let us know in the comments below.