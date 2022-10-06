'Will Be Taught a Lesson': CCP Mouthpiece Threatens Elon Musk

Chinese Communist Party goons are once again up to their usual tricks and grandstanding on social media while denying their people basic freedoms. This time, it's Elon Musk that the CCP mouthpieces are after, with former Chinese state media head Hu Xijin threatening Musk in a tweet.

Claiming that Musk "has released his personality too much" — something that makes Musk's Twitter musings endlessly entertaining — Xijin said the Tesla founder "believes too much in the US and West's 'freedom of speech.'"

The horror? To China's all-powerful and freedom-smothering regime, freedom of speech threatens their power and their ability to continue depriving its citizens of human rights while carrying out a genocide against the Uyghurs.

As a result of Musk's personality and belief in free expression, CCP mouthpiece Xijin said Musk "will be taught a lesson," though the veiled threat didn't offer any specifics.

Elon Musk has released his personality too much, and he believes too much in the US and West’s “freedom of speech.” He will be taught a lesson. pic.twitter.com/nv4VU7rFIv — Hu Xijin ??? (@HuXijin_GT) October 4, 2022

Musk, as usual when people come after him on Twitter, clapped back with a reply to Xijin:

?????????????? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Translated, the message calls Xijin an "overconfident man with hands in pockets."

The threat from Xijin, as well as his name, might sound familiar — he frequently uses his account to dispatch threats against Americans and other citizens of the free world who oppose or contradict what China's genocidal government says.

In recent months, Xijin called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be arrested by China if she tried to visit Taiwan, then suggested her U.S. government plane could be shot down by CCP forces once she was on her way to visit the island.

If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice. The mainland will definitely carry out severe punishment actions on Taiwan at the same time. The unbearable consequences will fall on Tsai authorities. https://t.co/HJKall7AiR — Hu Xijin ??? (@HuXijin_GT) July 30, 2022

Of course, China did not apprehend nor shoot down Speaker Pelosi and has only continued its shows of force and aggression — showing China to be merely rattling its saber and talking a big game to appear a leader on the world stage.

But China, despite whatever power it may have accumulated through violence and tyranny, is left only to tweet lame and poorly worded threats at the free world from its dark cave of censorship.

Ultimately, as Musk moves ahead with his Twitter deal, he may be able to teach Xijin a "lesson" by shutting down his account, as well as other accounts run by mouthpieces of violent dictatorships in Iran and elsewhere around the globe. What's more, Twitter bot accounts run by the CCP would stand to be purged from Twitter if Musk takes over, dealing a blow to China's propaganda efforts.

Ultimately, if the people of China aren't able to freely communicate with the outside world, why should the communist elites oppressing them be able to?