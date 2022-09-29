Wandering Joe Biden Gets Lost Again After Delivering Remarks

On Thursday, President Biden took a short trip to the FEMA headquarters to give remarks on the federal response to Hurricane Ian and meet with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Following his remarks, Biden turned and saunted away from the podium...in the wrong direction as his FEMA chief called after him to try and put him back in the correct direction. But he didn't hear or chose to ignore Criswell and continued wandering into a FEMA work area where he seemingly searched for a way out, failed to find one, and started shaking hands with employees.

Biden wanders away from the podium as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell attempts to lead him in another direction. pic.twitter.com/2G3OKlsog7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2022

And that wasn't even the first time this week Biden called his fitness into question.

On Wednesday — as Katie covered here — while "speaking to the crowd during a White House event on hunger, nutrition and health Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden asked a number of times where 'Jackie' was. He was referring to Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car accident with two staffers earlier this year."

Joe Biden asks around the audience to point out "Jackie" during a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health.



Is he referring to Republican Representative Jackie Walorski, who passed away in a car accident in early August? pic.twitter.com/pSRkQLQJYU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022

As Katie noted, Biden publicly mourned Rep. Walorski's death in a statement issued in August, and a video tribute to Walorski played at the event. Biden also recently signed a bill renaming an Indiana V.A. clinic after Walorski, but apparently none of those events stuck with him enough to prevent him from searching the crowd for the late congresswoman.

Last week, Biden had a similar issue when he finished speaking at an event, turned from the podium, and walked to the side of the stage where there were no stairs or an exit for him. There he stood, shuffling in the shadows, while another speaker thanked him for his "outstanding" work on the opposite side of the stage.

And those are only the recent instances that raise questions about Biden's mental acuity and overall fitness to serve. There have been multiple occasions where Biden seemingly went rogue during major speeches, such as saying Putin couldn't remain in power while speaking in Eastern Europe and repeatedly contradicting the U.S. policy toward Taiwan by saying America would fight China in the event of an invasion.

Biden has been seen trying to shake hands with the air, needing literal hand-holding from First Lady Jill Biden to navigate events at the White House, and frequently unable to read what's written for him on the White House teleprompter. He fell off his bicycle and is frequently kept away from reporters at his homes in Delaware rather than around the White House.

His mucking-up of remarks in the Oval Office grew so problematic that his aides constructed a fake White House set in a nearby auditorium where a teleprompter could be permanently installed to try curtailing his gaffes. But it hasn't.

Why does any of this matter? Well, because Biden himself said it did when he answered questions about his age, mental acuity, and fitness to serve as President of the United States.

"Watch me." That was President Joe Biden's response in a '60 Minutes' interview earlier in September when Scott Pelley raised concerns about Biden's age and mental acuity and whether he's fit to be president.

"Watch me. Honest to God, that's all I think," Biden said. "Watch me. If you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity, then that's one thing," he said without really addressing the question. "It's another thing to just watch and, you know, keep my schedule," the president continued. "It's a matter of, you know, that old expression, the proof of the pudding's in the eating," he added before continuing to ramble.

When asked about his age and mental acuity, President Biden tells 60 Minutes, “Watch me. If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you just watch and keep my schedule.” https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/bQFTHFYzbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

When asked in the same '60 Minutes' interview about his mental focus, Biden similarly replied with an answer that only proved the concerns of Biden's detractors. "Oh it's focused," Biden said with a laugh. "I say it's– I think it's– I– I haven't– look– I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself in my own head the number of years," the president tried to continue. "I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than fly," Biden added in another confusing remark. "I mean it's just not, uh– I haven't observed anything in terms of– there's not things I don't do now that I did before," he added.

So, Biden told us to "watch" him to discern whether he's fit to be the President of the United States. From what we've seen, the answer is a tragic "no."