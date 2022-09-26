2022 Elections

Liz Cheney Says She'll 'Do Everything' to Help Democrat Katie Hobbs Beat Kari Lake

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Sep 26, 2022 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Fest on an agenda that included Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) expanded her anti-Republican efforts to commit to doing everything she can in order to defeat Republican Kari Lake in the Arizona governor race.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected," Cheney said to wild applause from the Democrat audience. 

"Does that include campaigning for Democrats if that's what it takes?" the moderator asked. 

"Yes," was Cheney's simple reply.

Yes, Liz Cheney — the former chair of the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives — has gone so politically far afield that she's no longer content to dedicate what's left of her time in office to attack former President Donald Trump, she's now outright committing to campaign for Democrats to continue exacting her political grudges.

In Arizona, that means supporting and apparently campaigning for Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, the current Secretary of State. 

Kari Lake, for her part, responded to Cheney's pledge in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Channel — and she's not breaking a sweat. 

"That might be the biggest, best gift I've ever received," Lake said in response. "I mean, the people of Wyoming can't stand her, I'm pretty much sure that the people of Arizona don't like Liz Cheney."

"The new Republican Party is the party of 'We the People,' it is no longer the party of warmongers. And so Liz Cheney probably should change her voter registration, turns out she really is a Democrat after all," Lake added.

