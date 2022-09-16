border crisis

The Sanctuary City Democrats Who Changed Their Tune Once Illegals Showed Up

Posted: Sep 16, 2022 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

It's no secret that the platitudes Democrats use to shame conservatives are merely an attempt to cloak their disastrous policies in a veneer of moral superiority, but recently the left's hypocrisy has been on full display from the elected officials who run blue cities across the country thanks to Republican leaders who called the bluff and sent illegal immigrants to those whose party's policies — and their voters — are responsible for the border crisis. 

It doesn't take much to find the hypocrite in the haystack thanks to Twitter, so let's take a walk into the not-so-distant past to see what these Democrats officials who have declared emergencies and Democrat voters who are whining about humanitarian crises in their own cities after denying any issues existed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

But as Julio reported, when the illegal immigrants for whom Mayor Lightfoot repeatedly declared her city to be a sanctuary, she promptly bussed them out of her city into the suburbs while Lightfoot apparently woke up to the reality that Biden and her party's open-border policies have created a "national emergency." 

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

Multiple times during her tenure as mayor of America's capital city, Muriel Bowser has stated and reiterated that D.C. is a sanctuary city, almost always in an attempt to score political points against Republicans. 

But once illegal immigrants showed up to Bowser's repeatedly declared sanctuary city, the mayor ran to the feds for National Guard assistance, got rejected, and then declared a public emergency because, as it turns out, uncontrolled borders and the resulting influx of illegal immigrants is not as warm and fuzzy as her feel-good platitudes.

The elite liberals of Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard, like many other liberal enclaves, is home to multimillion-dollar properties and littered with "all are welcome here" signs that declare its residents "stand with immigrants." How nice.   

It's easy to say that, but it's another thing for residents on Martha's Vineyard to back up their sanctuary promises with action when illegal immigrants arrive. Predictably, their platitudes proved meaningless, as demonstrated by one resident of the "all are welcome" community who told illegal immigrants they had to...go away:

The Vineyard also declared the arrival of 50 illegal immigrants a "humanitarian crisis," apparently failing to appreciate the fact that border cities have seen as many people or more each hour of every day for months as a result of Democrat policies that they love to say they support but end up unwilling to practice. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

From the word go, Eric Adams' campaign for mayor of New York, and his administration since taking office, has maintained the Big Apple as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants:

But then, after Eric Adams rhetorically swung open the door of New York to illegal immigrants as a sanctuary, he cried for help as his city is "nearing its breaking point" as a result of the illegal immigrants he said were welcome — sort of like how border states and communities have been at their breaking point, as have border agents, for months under Biden's border crisis.

As usual, these Democrat leaders and voters are proving that the left's only standards are double standards.

