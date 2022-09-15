MSNBC's Chris Hayes Proves the Brilliance of Sending Illegals to Democrat Cities

It's always a bit tricky to keep up with the left's talking points because, well, they have no real standards — other than double-standards — underlying their stated beliefs. A prime example of their surface-deep commitment to "social justice" has been the liberal reaction to illegal immigrants showing up in Democrat-run cities. The same people that fill their lawns with "hate has no home here" signs have now become "not in my back yard" activists.

It's been happening in Chicago with Lori Lightfoot, New York with Eric Adams, Washington with Muriel Bowser, and most recently Martha's Vineyard and Vice President Kamala Harris' front yard. In response, even the mainstream media is now scrambling to reset the narrative in order to attack red states who are simply engaged in something the left loves: redistribution.

Instead of wealth being spread around, though, Republicans are sharing the crisis Biden's border policies have created. These supposedly "humane" policies are, of course, the same ones that see the violent monsters who make up drug cartels raping, trafficking, and profiting off of illegal immigrants as a result of Biden's abdication of responsibility for the U.S.-Mexico border.

Enter MSNBC's Chris Hayes who is the new poster child for the mainstream media and left's sudden change of heart about illegal immigrants and the brilliant practice of sending them to Democrat cities in order to make the left feel and see the impact of their actually inhumane open-border policies.

Back in April 2019, Hayes tweeted that it was "hilariously stupid" to think sending illegal immigrants to New York City would be "some kind of brilliant troll or rhetorical checkmake[sic]."

The idea that sending immigrants to a place...like New York City is some kind of brilliant troll or rhetorical checkmake is hilariously stupid. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 12, 2019

Well, now that Republican leaders are leaning into the idea that Hayes mocked, he's not laughing anymore. Which is because he was wrong with his earlier assertion. As it turns out, the idea of making Democrats confront the impact of their failed, dangerous, and inhumane border policies is, in fact, brilliant — as Hayes now proves.

Now, Hayes says it is "deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively." My, how the tables have turned.

Deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2022

Hayes' tweet isn't just a complete about-face in his position after conservatives called his bluff and proved him wrong, it's also an indictment of... Joe Biden and his administration.

As Katie reported, "the Biden Administration is flying unaccompanied minors and family units to cities around the country in the middle of the night." Sounds a bit like Biden decided to "fling human beings somewhere" which, according to Hayes' latest position on the practice, is "deeply sick and dehumanizing."

It's apparently different when the Republican governors of Florida and Texas do it, and somehow vindictive, to do what the Biden administration has been doing for months. Is it because DeSantis and Abbott are doing it in broad daylight into major cities instead of under the cover of night to suburban communities in New York, Tennessee, and other states?

Perhaps it's the fact that Republicans aren't trying to cover for the Biden administration that makes them allegedly vindictive? Whatever Hayes' ever-changing reasoning is, it's clear that the plan to force Democrats to face the consequences of their actions is working. The supposedly welcoming leaders of blue cities are declaring emergencies — while still claiming that the situation along Biden's open and unsecured border is not an emergency.

These Democrats can claim "hate as no home" in their Democrat dystopias, but they're making it clear that illegal immigrants don't have one either. Funny how the fuzzy feel-good platitudes of Democrats get quickly brushed aside when the consequences of their policies are realized.