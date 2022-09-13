LIVE RESULTS: Final Primaries of 2022 in New Hampshire and Rhode Island

Well, it's finally here — the final primary election night of the 2022 midterm cycle. After months of intraparty battles, this Tuesday will close out the primary season as voters in Vermont, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire cast their votes to settle out who will compete in November's general election.

As always, results below will be updated live as ballots are counted and votes are tallied — stay with Townhall throughout the evening and the days ahead as attention turns toward the balance of power in Congress and battleground states become the focus of the nation.

Here's what Townhall is watching tonight.

New Hampshire — most polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET with some closing at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Arguably the biggest race this week is the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire. In that matchup, Retired General Don Bolduc takes on more moderate state Senate President Chuck Morse. Former President Donald Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, but Bolduc has appealed to the 45th president's base and agenda to swing Trump loyalists his way while Morse doesn't mention Trump often. New Hampshire's Republican Governor, Chris Sununu, endorsed Morse last Thursday.

In the Granite State's GOP gubernatorial primary, Governor Chris Sununu faces a few Republican challengers but the incumbent is expected to sail to victory to take on Democrat Tom Sherman in November.

There's also a contested GOP primary for New Hampshire's First Congressional District to challenge Democrat incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas. The crowded Republican field includes state GOP chair Matt Mowers, who is backed by the state's Republican establishment; Karoline Leavitt, who has endorsements from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC); Gail Huff Brown, the wife of former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA); and Tim Baxter, endorsed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Rhode Island — polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

In Rhode Island, the Democrat primary for governor has turned into a messy affair as incumbent Gov. Dan McKee faces questions about using his office to grant contracts as personal affairs — which the FBI is investigating — and numerous challengers within his own party. Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is one of his challengers, though not all that different from McKee politically. McKee became governor after Gina Raimando resigned the post to become President Biden's Commerce Secretary.

In the state's Second Congressional District, there's another contested Democrat primary as a moderate, state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner faces off against two progressive Dems — David Segal and Sarah Morgenthau — to advance to November's general.

Honorable Mention: Delaware — polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

It's a mostly quiet night in President Biden's home state this time around as the First State's federal and gubernatorial primaries are uncontested races.

As always, stay with Townhall throughout the evening for live updates as votes are counted and in the days ahead as the midterms enter their final race to November's general election in which the balance of power in Congress will be determined — along with President Biden's ability to advance more of his "Build Back Better" agenda.