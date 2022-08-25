Big Government

Biden's Recession Confirmed in Latest GDP Report

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2022 9:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's Recession Confirmed in Latest GDP Report

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The American economy shrunk at -0.6 percent in the second quarter of 2022 according to Thursday's revised estimate released by the government's Bureau of Economic Analysis. 

As BEA's release explains, "The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the "advance" estimate issued last month" and "primarily reflects upward revisions to consumer spending and private inventory investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to residential fixed investment."

The first GDP estimate for Q2 was released on July 28 and showed negative growth, -0.9 percent, for the period — that report made the Biden recession official by meeting the definition of two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth after real GDP decreased -1.6 percent in the first quarter. Thursday's number only confirmed that the United States, under Biden's "build back better" economic agenda, is in a recession. 

That confirmation of a U.S. economy in recession comes as the Federal Reserve kicks off its meeting in Jackson Hole after levying a record-setting four consecutive increases to interest rates and inflation continues to run at a rate that outpaces wage growth by multiple percentage points. Needless to say, Chair Jerome Powell will face a tough crowd when he addresses central bankers in Wyoming on Friday. 

Meanwhile, back in Washington, the Biden administration just announced action on federal student loan debt that will come at a cost of more than $300 billion to American taxpayers while adding more inflationary pressure to the economy and Democrats recently passed their falsely named "Inflation Reduction Act" that's another pile of steaming-bad policy set to land another hit on the struggling economy. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Legal Justification Biden's Using for Student Debt Boondoggle
Spencer Brown
Former Rolling Stone Editor Has the Perfect Analogy for the FBI's Sacking of Mar-a-Lago
Matt Vespa
The Democrats Who Have Denounced Biden’s Student Loan Handout
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

What's Ironic About the FBI Brass' Order to Agents on the Hunter Biden Laptop
Matt Vespa
California Is About to Take a 'Monumental' Step Towards Eliminating Gas Cars
Leah Barkoukis
'Big Tech's at It Again': House GOP's Post About Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Plan Gets Censored
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular