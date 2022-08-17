The Arrogant Tweet Liz Cheney Regrets the Most

In Liz Cheney's political career, there's a lot to regret — even though she won't admit as much. The daughter of the former vice president and a member of a Wyoming political dynasty, Cheney's career in politics arguably peaked after she won the race for Wyoming's at-large House seat in the 2016 election and subsequently became one of the highest ranking Republicans in Congress as the GOP Conference chair.

But then Cheney brought everything crashing down on her by acting as if she did not to understand what her constituents wanted, becoming an active member of the GOP-trashing D.C. beltway elite, and willfully engaging in the obsessive persecution of former President Donald Trump.

Cheney, who likely believed she was more powerful and knew better than her constituents back home in Wyoming, ended up falling on the sword of her own failure to use her power to represent her state or know that she was out of step.

Out of all her missteps along the way, there's one from early in her primary race in which her prideful attitude was on full display — one that she ought to regret now even through her shamelessness that saw her declare her "real work" could begin now that she will no longer serve in Congress.

Last September, President Trump issued his "Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney" when he announced he'd support Harriet Hageman in the primary. Cheney, seemingly unaware of the power Trump's endorsement would carry in her state or ignorant to the her constituents' priorities, went on the offensive with a tweet she fired off: "Here's a sound bite for you: Bring it."

Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it. pic.twitter.com/VmET1JUs12 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 9, 2021

Well, President Trump, now Representative-Elect Harriet Hageman, and Wyoming Republicans did, in fact, bring it.

They brought it so much that Cheney lost by more than 35 points in a primary race she previously won by more than 70 percent — but that was before her decision to make her entire career as a U.S. representative about defeating Donald Trump and demonizing his supporters.

Apparently Cheney, just as Hillary Clinton and Democrats did when Trump was running in 2016, thought the challenge he and his supporters posed was a joke worthy of pithy tweets more than any serious consideration.

Now, Cheney is out to pasture — but not in Wyoming. She barely spent time there anyway. Nope, she's looking to join the Lincoln Project parlor rooms and relatively unwatched mainstream media airwaves in search of a way to accomplish her "real work" which, as Adam Kinzinger put it, is to "chase Donald Trump to the gates of hell."