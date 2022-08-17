Delicious: Liberal Tears Flow After Liz Cheney Gets Crushed

Even before CNN could bring itself to admit that Liz Cheney had indeed lost her primary, Alisyn Camerota was left to wonder aloud what a Cheney loss would "mean for our democracy."

CNN wonders what Liz Cheney losing might "mean for our democracy." pic.twitter.com/qHXM01dikC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2022

Well, Alisyn, it means that our democracy *literally* worked and a group of everyday Americans made their voices heard to show Cheney — who thought she was more powerful and knew better than them — the door. Since CNN apparently has forgotten, the dictionary definition of "democracy" is "government by the people." And the people of Wyoming just determined their government. Case closed.

In addition to CNN's concern, some of the usual resisters took to Twitter to mourn the death of the Republican Party while praising Liz Cheney for her overwhelming defeat that they contend was, in fact, a win. (Fact check: that's not how losing works.)

If Liz Cheney is defeated today, as expected, I would not frame it as her losing. It is a loss for Wyoming, the Republican Party, and the nation. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 16, 2022

Whatever happens, @Liz_Cheney has won the general election for dignity, a race in which virtually none of her GOP colleagues could even compete. — George Conway?? (@gtconway3d) August 17, 2022

All policy differences aside, @Liz_Cheney is now and forever more will be known as an American hero.



History will remember her. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) August 17, 2022

REPUBLICAN PARTY



Born - March 20, 1854

Ripon, WI



Died - August 16, 2022

Jackson, WY — Ron Filipkowski ???? (@RonFilipkowski) August 17, 2022

She put the country first. She put the rule of law first. She put the Constitution first. That’s not garbage. https://t.co/pLbrowwRqD — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 17, 2022

The battle for the Republican nomination in Wyoming is over.



The battle for the Constitution and the rule of law has just begun. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 17, 2022

This is the beginning, not the end for @Liz_Cheney.



I stand with Liz. ???? — Alyssa Farah Griffin ???? ???? (@Alyssafarah) August 17, 2022

One has to despair not for Cheney who did what she knew to be right but for the deluded, depraved state of the GOP electorate who has gone along with a madman, cast aside reason and allowed anger and naked resentment to drive them over the brink. — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 17, 2022

.@Liz_Cheney may have lost tonight, but she has earned a place amongst honorable Americans who put country over Party and political ambition.



History will lump most of her GOP colleagues together as forgettable cowards. She will be remembered and admired as a profile in courage. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 17, 2022

I will say this for Liz Cheney: She was wrong about all but one thing, but that one thing was the most important thing. And she gave up more than most of us have to try to save it. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 17, 2022

And then, not to be left out of an opportunity to farm retweets from lib Twitter, the Lincoln Project issued a statement devoid of subtlety and clearly hammered out through the tears of one of their clownish leaders.

"Tonight, the nation marks the end of the Republican Party," the Lincoln Project declared, apparently seriously. "What remains shares the name and branding of the traditional GOP, but is in fact an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump."

Much like Cheney's strange concession speech, the Lincoln Project still can't get over its obsession with Donald Trump. "They Wyoming GOP, supported by millions of corporate dollars from Kevin McCarthy, nominated a reality-denying conspiracy theorist who promotes the "Big Lie" and bends a knee to Donald Trump." The Lincoln Project, much like CNN, overlooked the fact that Wyoming voters are the ones with the power in the democratic process they claim to champion...until the people disobey beltway edicts from people like Cheney and the Lincoln Project folks.