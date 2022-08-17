Donald Trump Reacts to 'Very Big Liz Cheney Loss'

Another key primary candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump won on Tuesday when Harriet Hageman walloped incumbent GOP Rep. Liz Cheney by 30+ points, and the 45th president was quick to chime in on the outcome.

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming," Trump posted late Tuesday evening. "This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs," he added.

"Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Trump continued in his post on Truth Social. "Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!" the former president added.

But Trump wasn't done yet, after apparently watching part of Liz Cheney's concession speech — in which she likened herself to Abraham Lincoln, as Townhall reported here — and sharing his thoughts on the closing words of Cheney's unsuccessful primary campaign.

"Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a 'tiny' crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen," Trump said in response to Cheney's assertions. "It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must," said the former president, defying Cheney's warnings against such theorizing. "Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!" Trump added.

In a third post on the Wyoming U.S. House primary, Trump engaged in some perhaps wishful speculation. "I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt," Trump said. "The people have spoken!"

President Trump's son, Don Jr., also joined in the celebration with a tweeted video that pretty well summarizes Trumpworld's response to Hageman's defeat of Cheney on Tuesday night: