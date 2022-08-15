'Never Forget': GOP Promises Oversight of Biden's Afghanistan Disaster After Midterms

As Americans marked the one year anniversary of the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces and the chopper evacuation from the U.S. Embassy, Republican members of Congress paused to remember the chaos that unfolded and lives that were lost while promising greater oversight of the Biden administration's foreign policy following the midterms.

A year ago, Kabul fell.



The images of Afghans hanging from planes continue to be a damning reminder of Biden's

disastrous foreign policy & catastrophic withdrawal.



America will always be thankful to the soldiers, sailors, airmen, & Marines who served in Afghanistan. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 15, 2022

Many members of Congress who are veterans of the armed forces noted the added burden felt by current and former service members, especially those who saw action in Afghanistan during the prior 20 years. Rep. Mike Waltz also urged anyone who finds themselves hit hard by the anniversary of Biden's withdrawal to reach out to a friend or call 988 to talk with someone.

Today marks one year since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Every single veteran who fought in Afghanistan has been sick to their stomach, myself included. We will never forget the many lives lost last August & every day since. pic.twitter.com/kO5yvV69H6 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 15, 2022

if you are a family member or veteran of Afghanistan and going to a dark place, PLEASE call a buddy or 988. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 13, 2022

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel noted that "one year after Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, Americans are still left with more questions than answers. Americans will always remember the 13 service members who died, the countless who were left behind, and that Biden is responsible for one of the most catastrophic foreign policy decisions in U.S. history," McDaniel added.

It's been one year since the tragic fall of Kabul, and this White House still REFUSES to accept blame for their failures. This was all avoidable. The White House is trying to cover-up the TRUTH on what happened. When Republicans take back the House, there will be INVESTIGATIONS!! pic.twitter.com/seAkVKiXLg — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 15, 2022

Rep. Greg Steube said "America is just as angered and frustrated at Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal today as we were the day it occurred. Over the last year, Biden and his incompetent administration have tried every way possible to escape accountability," Steube noted. "We’ve seen the State Department obstruct the independent, congressionally mandated oversight of the withdrawal" while "Secretary Blinken can’t seem to get a number straight on how many Americans are still stranded without U.S. assistance," Steube added. "To further our frustrations, we recently learned Al-Qaeda has reemerged in Afghanistan."



After referencing the recent U.S. drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter Aiman al Zawahiri, Steube continued his statement pledging Republicans in Congress "won’t stop working until every question is answered, every American is safe at home, every piece of U.S. equipment is recovered or destroyed, and the Biden Administration is held fully accountable for their dereliction of duty."