'Never Forget': GOP Promises Oversight of Biden's Afghanistan Disaster After Midterms

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 15, 2022 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

As Americans marked the one year anniversary of the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces and the chopper evacuation from the U.S. Embassy, Republican members of Congress paused to remember the chaos that unfolded and lives that were lost while promising greater oversight of the Biden administration's foreign policy following the midterms. 

Many members of Congress who are veterans of the armed forces noted the added burden felt by current and former service members, especially those who saw action in Afghanistan during the prior 20 years. Rep. Mike Waltz also urged anyone who finds themselves hit hard by the anniversary of Biden's withdrawal to reach out to a friend or call 988 to talk with someone.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel noted that "one year after Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, Americans are still left with more questions than answers. Americans will always remember the 13 service members who died, the countless who were left behind, and that Biden is responsible for one of the most catastrophic foreign policy decisions in U.S. history," McDaniel added.

Rep. Greg Steube said "America is just as angered and frustrated at Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal today as we were the day it occurred. Over the last year, Biden and his incompetent administration have tried every way possible to escape accountability," Steube noted. "We’ve seen the State Department obstruct the independent, congressionally mandated oversight of the withdrawal" while "Secretary Blinken can’t seem to get a number straight on how many Americans are still stranded without U.S. assistance," Steube added. "To further our frustrations, we recently learned Al-Qaeda has reemerged in Afghanistan."
 
After referencing the recent U.S. drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter Aiman al Zawahiri, Steube continued his statement pledging Republicans in Congress "won’t stop working until every question is answered, every American is safe at home, every piece of U.S. equipment is recovered or destroyed, and the Biden Administration is held fully accountable for their dereliction of duty."

