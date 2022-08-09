These Are the Republicans Who Voted to Confirm Merrick Garland

As Bill Shakespeare once wrote, "the past is prologue." This week, as the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago retreat, it's worth looking at the past and how the DOJ got to this place under the leadership of Merrick Garland, Obama's failed Supreme Court nominee-turned Biden's Attorney General.

Even before President Joe Biden took office, he announced his intention to nominate Garland to be his Attorney General. The Senate Judiciary Committee, in charge of evaluating such presidential nominees, then conducted its confirmation hearings for Garland in February 2021. At the conclusion of those hearings, Garland received a favorable recommendation from the committee, thanks to support for Republicans.

In addition to all the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina supported Garland's nomination.

Then, on March 10, 2021, when Garland's nomination came before the full Senate for a vote, he was confirmed in a 70-30 vote. Again, in addition to every Democrat senator, a number of Republicans voted to make Merrick Garland the Attorney General of the United States.

The 20 GOP senators joining Democrats to confirm Garland were:

Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capitol of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, John Thune of South Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Where are these Republicans now that the FBI has raided Mar-A-Lago on Garland's watch? Seemingly missing in action and conspicuously quiet about the search of Trump's "Southern White House."

Note: Senate leadership @LeaderMcConnell @SenJohnThune @JohnCornyn have been completely silent about the FBI raid on President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. — Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) August 9, 2022

In the wake of the DOJ's escalating offensive against Donald Trump, a question is begged: Do these Republicans who supported Garland's nomination and voted to make him Biden's attorney general still support him and what his department is doing?

It's hardly worth pestering their offices for questions. That's because last October, as the Garland DOJ was busting norms and politicizing his department to go after any number of Republicans and conservative causes our friend Amber Athey asked that same question. In a piece for The Spectator on her quest to find out whether those 20 Republicans had confirmer's remorse, she revealed that not a single Senator agreed to comment.

Showing an example of what Republicans ought to be doing in the wake of the FBI's unprecedented raid on a political opponent of the current administration is Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), who quickly called for Garland's resignation or impeachment — plus more information from the DOJ and FBI about the search that was conducted on Monday.