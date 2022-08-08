'The Terminal List' Viewership Proves How Out of Touch Critics Are With Average Americans

It's no secret that the supposedly all-powerful "critics" of entertainment have been coopted by the America-hating, woke-pushing left as much as any other institution in the United States in 2022. They hand out ratings and recommendations based on how much social justice or equity is crammed into a project and forget that entertainment is supposed to be entertaining.

It's part hype for their side but it's also an attempt to keep those who dare to make movies and TV shows that are actually entertaining or have a redeeming message from getting attention.

But Americans just proved again how out of touch the critics are by watching 1.6 billion minutes of 'The Terminal List' — starring Chris Pratt — created and based on the book by Jack Carr, according to Nielsen ratings.

The huge viewership for the show, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, means that it remained in the #1 spot for streaming tv shows on the platform over the weekend — more than one month since its July 1 premiere.

Chris Pratt’s “The Terminal List” is shooting up the rankings with 1.6 billion minutes streamed in just one week.



Yet again, there appears to be a big disconnect between the critics (40% on Rotten Tomatoes) and the fans (94% on Rotten Tomatoes). pic.twitter.com/p0Nfnj5sKO — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 8, 2022

On Rotten Tomatoes — although the critics are more like sour grapes — The Terminal List is rated 40 percent by 55 supposed expert critics. The audience rating, however, is 94 percent.

In an Instagram post, Jack Carr pointed out what the success of the show based on his book meant for critics and the larger entertainment industry: "We didn’t make THE TERMINAL LIST for critics. We made it for those in the arena," Carr captioned the post. And those in the arena have given the show massive success.

Carr was joined in his hard-earned victory lap by the series' star, Chris Pratt, who pitched the idea to Amazon Prime and pushed to get the product made — clearly Pratt knows more about what Americans want to watch than the critics who have appointed themselves to judge others' work.

Pratt shared the same headline on the amount of minutes-watched via Instagram story and followed it up with a picture of Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies with the caption "One point six BILLLLLLLLLION minutes."

The success for Carr's story and Pratt's depiction is a win for good entertainment and another egg delivered to the faces of critics who think they know what the rest of us should be able to see.