Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Crushes Competition in GOP Senate Primary

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 02, 2022 9:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Crushes Competition in GOP Senate Primary

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

The Show Me State's Republican voters selected incumbent Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt as their candidate for U.S. Senate in November's midterms, denying ex-Governor Eric Greitens the political comeback he attempted this cycle.

The race saw Schmitt leading several polls in the days leading up to Tuesday's primary as Greiten's star faded among Missouri's voters. On primary election night, at the time the race was called by Townhall and Decision Desk HQ, Schmitt had more than 45 percent of the counted votes while current U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 23 percent and Eric Greitens had less than 20 percent of the vote.

Eric Schmitt's win follows a somewhat confounding endorsement from former President Donald Trump. On the eve of the primary election, Trump finally weighed in on the race — but gave his "complete and total endorsement" to "ERIC." Just ERIC:

There is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military, and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border. We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

The primary contest also saw a campaign ad war erupt between the two Erics with Greitens releasing ads depicting armed raids to hunt RINOs — Republicans in Name Only — to which Schmitt responded with an ad of his own using a flamethrower to "torch" the Democrat agenda. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Arizona, Missouri, Michigan, Kansas, and Washington
Townhall.com Staff
After Much Drama and Delays, Senate Passes PACT Act for Veteran Burn Pit Victims
Rebecca Downs
Will One of the Senate's Hottest Toss-Up Seats Be Decided This Tuesday?
VIP
Rebecca Downs
We All Know the Immediate Consequences of the Dems' Anti-Gun Bill
Matt Vespa
Fox News Anchor Stumps WH Economic Adviser Trying to Defend High Diesel Prices
Julio Rosas

The White House Is Already Revising Biden Afghanistan Withdrawal History
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular