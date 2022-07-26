Liberal Media Turning on Biden Over His Recession Denial

As the Biden administration furiously attempts to spin our current economic situation into an argument to vote for Democrats in November's midterms, the White House can apparently no longer expect assistance from CNN.

During a segment talking about the White House's desperate attempts to redefine what a "recession" is — as Townhall has covered here, here, and here — CNN Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza and host Kasie Hunt had some fun at the expense of the White House's laughable attempts to paint a rosy picture of the "Build Back Better" agenda's effects.

Soviet-style propaganda from the Biden White House.



Redefining recession is not a solution to get our country out of one. pic.twitter.com/pbL3LHS9Qg — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 25, 2022

"Inflation affects every American directly," Kasie Hunt noted. "The Biden administration is trying to point out the definition of a recession is nuanced, but I got to tell you, I struggle with this," she said. "I get why they want to do it, from a political perspective but, like, you can't fake this," she said of Biden's attempts to say a recession is not a recession.

Jumping in, Chris Cillizza highlighted the absurdity of the White House's attempt to spin multiple negative economic indicators as not being a recession in their "view" by saying "In my view I should be drafted into the NBA. It doesn't really matter what you think, there is a technical definition: two straight quarters of negative economic growth," he explained.

"They clearly believe that that is likely to come to pass later this week — they're trying to prebut it," Cillizza added of Thursday's release of second quarter GDP data. "We get why they're doing it politically — at the same time we have these terms for reasons, you don't have to like it, of course they don't like it," he said.

"Joe Biden's handling of the economy was at 25 or 30 percent in our most recent poll," Cillizza pointed out, "like yeah it's a problem for them — this adds to the problem. But you don't get to change the nomenclature in the middle of a campaign because it doesn't work for you," he said discrediting the White House's transparent attempts at rewriting the economic lexicon to save Democrats.

Amid fears of recession, CNN’s Kasie Hunt slams the Biden administration for denying the definition of a recession:



“You can’t fake this!” pic.twitter.com/gGriut3as8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2022

"Your voters are going to feel what they feel in their lives no matter what," Hunt added at the end of the Biden-trashing segment. And she's right — Americans are overwhelmingly fed up with the Biden economy having seen their real wages take, on average, a four percent cut in just the last 12 months. Nearly everything is more expensive, Americans know who to blame, and that's not likely to change because the White House tells them the recession they're now living in isn't a recession in Joe Biden's eyes.