Biden Econ Adviser Rolls Out First of Big Lie Talking Points About the Economy on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jul 25, 2022 3:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They just lie. It’s nothing new. The Biden administration has sat on a throne of lies for quite some time, but there are things that even their staunchest allies cannot deny. We are in a recession. The GDP report released this Thursday will show two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. That’s a recession. There’s no cutting around the edges. The liberal media works overtime trying to keep Joe Biden propped up. The man’s approvals remain in the mid-30s. It’s at a point where some publications are beginning to enact secondary protocols and attack Biden. They know he can’t do the job, and he’ll bring ruin to their Democratic Party allies in the process. 

I don’t place much faith in the press, but I will bet that they won’t go so far as to defend this administration’s appalling revamp of the definition of a recession. You saw it over the weekend. The talking points are there to support this lie. We’re about to endure a series of condescending lectures from these clowns regarding what we thought was a recession is incorrect. Brian Deese was the first batter up: 

That’s not going to play well. The cherry on top of this gaslight sundae will be blaming Russia. 

Please, Russia is to blame for inflation, the gas price hikes, and the supply chain crisis? It’s just facially untrue. Even the most ardent liberal knows it’s a lie, but when backed into a corner, I guess you double-down. It makes it all the more embarrassing. That’s becoming the word to describe this White House. 

