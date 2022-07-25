FEELING THE STING: Samantha Bee's Late-Night Show Will Soon Be No More

The alleged comic who's perhaps most well-known for calling first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" will need to find a new gig after Warner Bros. Discovery — also the new parent company of CNN — cut her late-night show.

Bee's show Full Frontal has been airing on TBS since its launch in 2016. Even though the Full Frontal page on the network's website says "new episodes return September 1," a representative told Variety that Bee's show "will not return to the network in the fall."

Here's what TBS had to say of its decision to cut Bee loose:

As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. We are proud to have been the home to “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.

The week of June 13-19, ratings show Bee pulled in 285,000 viewers, putting her in 13th place among late-night shows. For comparison, Fox News Channel's Gutfeld! drew more than 1.9 million viewers in the same period. And while Bee's show airs in primetime on Thursdays, Shannon Bream's Fox News at Night — which airs at 12:00 a.m. ET — also drew more than double the viewership of Full Frontal.

The show's account tweeted out an acknowledgement of their imminent end with a bit of self-awareness that their ratings were less than stellar.

After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2022

Recently, as Leah reported, Bee used her platform to call for leftists to "raise hell" and continue harassing Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. She also called on her dwindling viewers to do "everything in our power to protect and help vulnerable people access abortion across state lines."