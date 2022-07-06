Bee Calls for People to 'Raise Hell' Over Abortion, Confront Alito in Public 'For the Rest of His Life'

Weeks after a plot to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was foiled, comedian Samantha Bee called on viewers to “raise hell” and confront Justice Samuel Alito in public "for the rest of his life."

"I can’t describe how painful it is to be here now, in a place where the Supreme Court has the power to erase 50 years of constitutional law. Make no mistake, this is not where it ends," Bee claimed.

"Conservatives will not rest until they have come for all of our rights. Everything we have fought for could be lost unless we take it back," she said. "It’s not just about voting in November, it’s about doing everything in our power to protect and help vulnerable people access abortion across state lines. And we have to raise hell! In our cities, in Washington, in every restaurant Justice Alito eats at for the rest of his life. Because if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor."

In addition to the murder plot against Kavanaugh, abortion activists have targeted churches and pro-life organizations across the nation.

Bee's comments are reminiscent of when Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged supporters to harass Trump administration officials.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd," she said in 2018. "And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Earlier this month the Supreme Court marshal wrote to the governors of Maryland and Virginia asking that state and local laws are enforced that "prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices."