'Everyone Is Extremely Pissed Off': Mayra Flores on How Biden Is Dragging Down His Party

Joining Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, GOP Representative-Elect Mayra Flores explained how Democrats' ignorance and a strong GOP ground game helped her flip a blue Texas border district red in last week's special election.

"South Texas has always been conservative, we're all about faith and family and hard work — that's exactly who we are — but the Democrat Party took us for granted," Flores said of the 84 percent Hispanic district that Biden won in the last general election.

Democrats in South Texas, Flores continued, "feel entitled to our vote, making the same promises over and over and really making nothing happen. I honestly had enough. I was really fed up," she explained. "That's the reason why I decided to run, and of course the Republican Party is investing now in South Texas and that helped us significantly in getting the funding out there to the entire district to be able to tell them that the Republican Party is fighting for their values, that Mayra Flores is fighting for their values," Flores said.

And yes, the border is an issue for Hispanic voters — as is the damage done by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' economic policies.

"The main issue is inflation, the cost of living," Flores said of voters in her district and others along the U.S.-Mexico border. "Everyone is extremely pissed off, angry at the Biden administration, because of the increase of gasoline, of groceries, of medication," she added. "And of course the border crisis is something that we see here, right behind our backyard — it's not something that we need to be told by the news, it's something that we're seeing here every single day," Flores emphasized of her constituents that include those living in the Rio Grande Valley that's seen some of the worst consequences of Biden's open-border policies.

"Me, I came here when I was six years old, I was blessed to come here legally," Flores recalled of becoming an American. "But I don't want my experience to be a rare experience — I want more children like myself to be able to come here to the United States legally as well — and the Biden administration's policies are only hurting immigrants, hurting the American people," she noted. "Because of him, we have an increase of child trafficking in this country, and this is all on the Biden administration," Flores added.

Knowing what it's like to immigrate legally to the United States, Flores is ready to offer solutions to the Biden border crisis and hold the Biden administration accountable for its failed response to the border crisis its policies created.

"I want to improve the process, I do believe that it's outdated, so we need a process where it's safer and faster for the good people that want to come here and work hard for the American dream," Flores explained before saying she wants to make the conversation surrounding the border not just about illegal immigration but about improving legal immigration and protecting children on both sides of the border from human trafficking. "The Biden administration is not doing that," Flores said.

"The Vice President is useless" in her role as a border czar, Flores added of Kamala Harris. Alejandro Mayorkas "should be impeached," she added. "He is only looking after himself and the Biden administration is not looking after the border patrol agents that are out there every single day risking their lives, constantly getting criticized by this administration for enforcing the laws that they put in place," Flores said. "We need to start enforcing the laws that we already have and put back the policies that the previous administration had that were working, and that's the reality," she reiterated. "Under Trump, we did not have this border crisis — that's a fact," Flores reminded. "We did not have this inflation — that's a fact — and we need to go back to that."

Flores, who will be sworn in to the House of Representatives this week to serve out the remainder of her predecessor's current term is already looking ahead to her first reelection bid that will take place this November to be able to continue the work she wants to do for residents of Texas's 34th Congressional District.

"I'm very confident in the work that we're doing here in South Texas," Flores said. "I'm very proud of my amazing team and we're going to win that reelection through hard work and dedication," she added.