Sen. Kennedy on Gas Prices: 'It'd Be Cheaper to Buy Cocaine and Just Run Everywhere'

It's only Wednesday, but it's already been another rough week for the Biden administration — with no relief in sight. Joining Jesse Watters on Tuesday evening, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), as only he can, broke down several of the issues facing — and going unaddressed — by the White House this week.

Joking that, "In Washington, DC — when I feel inadequate — I just look around," Kennedy explained that "on really bad days I see liars and frauds and meatheads in every direction. This is what President Biden's and Vice President Harris' Washington, D.C. has given the American people," he said before asking Watters to bear with him as he broke down the week's developments so far.

"Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — who was also captain of 'Team Transitory Inflation' — announced she's really sorry but inflation's not gonna be transitory, it's gonna be with us for a long while," Kennedy recounted. "In other words, she does not have a solution to inflation but she really admires the problem — in other words, get used to it."

"Meanwhile her boss, President Biden, continues to campaign for more economic chaos by trying to convince us in Congress to raise taxes by $3.5 trillion by expanding an already generous welfare state and by turning cops into social workers," he continued.

"Meanwhile, I don't know about where you live, Jesse, but in my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere." Classic Senator Kennedy — and, as the national average for a gallon of unleaded continues to break all-time records day after day, he might not be wrong.

As only he can, @SenJohnKennedy breaks down the Biden administration's already bad week, explains that "the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere," plus other reasons "President Biden is about as popular right now as a sinkhole." pic.twitter.com/wQVdsIaqqc — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 8, 2022

"In the middle of all this murk and mayhem, here comes Vice President Harris," Kennedy continued with the other half of the White House's leadership disaster duo. "She told us today that she has had an epiphany, she has discovered the root cause of illegal immigration and what we should do about it: she wants American companies to invest $3 billion — not in America — but in Central American countries," he said. "Many of which hate us," Kennedy said of the countries to which Vice President Harris wants the U.S. to send taxpayer dollars, "some of which will steal the money." The reason the Veep wants the money to go to Central America rather than help the U.S. at home, Kennedy explained, is apparently "so those Central American countries will be more like America and their people won't want to come to our country." It's laughable, and therefore a very on-brand proposal for Harris to make.

"I will wait a moment while you stop laughing," Kennedy continued. "She really said that. If the Vice President were here right now, I would say respectfully: 'Madam Vice President, there is no force in history, none, more powerful that self-delusion. The root cause of illegal immigration is that people are coming into our country illegally, and people are coming into our country illegally because you and President Biden are letting them in. Enforce the law. Do what we were doing the day before you took office,'" Kennedy concluded.

"The American people understand that," Kennedy said of the delusional policies put forth by the Biden-Harris administration rather than securing the U.S.-Mexico border. "And that's why President Biden is about as popular right now as a sinkhole," he concluded.