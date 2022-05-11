Senator Kennedy on Biden Failures: 'Nothing Is Built, Nothing Is Back, Nothing Is Better'

"I don't mean to be uncharitable but sometimes I think President Biden just doesn't eat enough fiber," U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) told Jesse Watters on Fox News Tuesday night. The honest analysis that's become a trademark of Kennedy's tenure came in response to President Joe Biden's latest excuses for why the U.S. economy is in dire straits.

"He said today," Kennedy noted of Biden's Tuesday speech on inflation, "that he bears no responsibility whatsoever for inflation. I think most Americans are thinking, 'Right,' and Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes — also, the stripper really likes you," he quipped of Biden's literally unbelievable excuses for runaway inflation.

"I mean, look, here's the truth — the truth is that the Biden administration just keeps kicking its own ass," Kennedy continued. "The truth is, President Biden won the nomination because he promised not to be Bernie Sanders. Who has he tried to emulate? Bernie Sanders," he said.

"After 14 months, we know that President Biden believes in bigger government, higher taxes, more spending, more debt, more regulation, a weaker military, open borders, taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand, and turning cops into social workers," Kennedy said, recapping the Biden administration's agenda. "His energy policy — here's his energy policy — wind, solar, and wishful thinking."

"He thinks he can run with the greatest economy, the most powerful economy in all of human history, without fossil fuels," Kennedy added of Biden's declared desire to end fossil fuels. "And that's one of the main reasons why the prices at the pump are so high," he explained.

"The American people see this — they see that after 14 months, nothing is built, nothing is back, and nothing is better — and that's why when you poll it, the American people say the country is headed in the wrong direction," Kennedy added. "The president, he has no self-awareness, or at least the people around him won't allow him to have self-awareness about the real problem."

Watch Kennedy's interview below: