Ohio

'Win for OH': DeWine Prevails Over GOP Primary Challengers

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 03, 2022 9:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Win for OH': DeWine Prevails Over GOP Primary Challengers

Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Incumbent Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine prevailed over his primary challengers — former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, businessman Joe Blystone, and former state Rep. Ron Hood — on Tuesday night. DeWine's focus will now turn to November, when he will face off against the winner of Tuesday night's Democrat primary — former Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley — in his bid for a second term leading Ohio.

Tuesday's race marked the first time since 1978 that a sitting Ohio governor faced a primary challenge, and his fellow Republican opponents focused much of their criticism on DeWine's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their critiques included focusing on his decision to shut down K-12 schools in Ohio, the first governor to do so, as well as pandemic restrictions and mandates. DeWine argued that his COVID-related decisions were based on the "best information" at the time and that his administration "had a proper balance between public safety and also allowing people to make their livelihoods." Ohio's Republican voters, apparently, agreed.

Shortly after the race was called for the incumbent Republican, his campaign account tweeted out an image of the Ohio state flag with the simple hashtag that was used during his campaign, "#WinningforOH."

County-by-county results for both the GOP and Democrat primaries can be viewed below:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

J.D. Vance Wins Ohio GOP Senate Primary
Spencer Brown
PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS: OHIO AND INDIANA
Townhall.com Staff
Former AG Bill Barr Suggests Special Counsel and Grand Jury to Probe SCOTUS Leak
Spencer Brown
After Her Tweet About Abortion and the 14th Amendment, Bette Midler Should Just Stop Posting
Matt Vespa
NBC Reporter Sends Out One of the Most Dense Tweets About Roe v. Wade Leak
Julio Rosas
MSNBC Guest Worried 'Roe v. Wade' Being Overturn Means America Is Not a Democracy
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular