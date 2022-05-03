'Win for OH': DeWine Prevails Over GOP Primary Challengers

Incumbent Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine prevailed over his primary challengers — former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, businessman Joe Blystone, and former state Rep. Ron Hood — on Tuesday night. DeWine's focus will now turn to November, when he will face off against the winner of Tuesday night's Democrat primary — former Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley — in his bid for a second term leading Ohio.

Decision Desk HQ projects Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) has won the OH GOP Gubernatorial Nomination



Race Call At: May 3rd 8:17 pm edt



More results here: https://t.co/MOUZI5gypR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 4, 2022

Tuesday's race marked the first time since 1978 that a sitting Ohio governor faced a primary challenge, and his fellow Republican opponents focused much of their criticism on DeWine's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their critiques included focusing on his decision to shut down K-12 schools in Ohio, the first governor to do so, as well as pandemic restrictions and mandates. DeWine argued that his COVID-related decisions were based on the "best information" at the time and that his administration "had a proper balance between public safety and also allowing people to make their livelihoods." Ohio's Republican voters, apparently, agreed.

Shortly after the race was called for the incumbent Republican, his campaign account tweeted out an image of the Ohio state flag with the simple hashtag that was used during his campaign, "#WinningforOH."

