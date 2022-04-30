NPR Poll Puts Another Nail in Dems' Midterm Coffin

Just how doomed are Democrats in November's midterms? It doesn't take a statistician to read the writing on the wall — inflation sitting at 40-year highs, gas reaching an all-time high, a woke Democrat-education complex running amok, and an open border that's triggered drug, humanitarian, and public health crises — and see that the party in power of the executive and legislative branches is in trouble.

A new poll out from NPR and Marist shows just how bad Democrats are doing and among which groups their support is trailing GOP candidates by double-digits on the generic congressional ballot question that asks "If this year's election for Congress were held today, which party's candidate are you more likely to vote for in your district?"

Notably, the poll found 52 percent of latino voters would vote for a Republican compared to 39 percent who would choose a Democrat. For voters who have children under 18 years old, 60 percent said they'd vote for the GOP candidate while just 32 percent said they'd pick a Democrat. More voters under 45 years old also broke for Republicans (50 percent) over Democrats (40 percent).

Wow, under 45 is more Republican than Over 45 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

Overall, 47 percent of voters surveyed said they'd choose the Republican candidate while 44 percent said they'd vote for the Democrat. More registered Democrat voters said they'd vote for a Republican in the midterms (7 percent) than Republican voters who would vote to send a Democrat to Congress (3 percent). Among independents, 45 percent said they'd opt for the Republican candidate compared to 38 percent who said they'd vote for the Democrat. Ten percent said they're still unsure with a few months left before November's midterms.

When it comes to education level, non-college educated voters were more likely to vote Republican (51 percent) than Democrat (37 percent) while college graduates showed the opposite with 53 percent saying they'd vote for Democrats to 41 percent who'd vote Republican.