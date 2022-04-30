Elon Musk Flips the Script on AOC With Four Words

Elon Musk is no stranger to dealing with attacks from woke Democrats on Twitter, but when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out on Twitter about "some billionaire with an ego problem [who] unilaterally controls a massive communication platform" he turned things around on her and used one of her most mocked explanations for why people are often critical of her.

Here's what AOC had to say about an alleged "explosion of hate crimes" due to the unnamed billionaire's ability to be swayed by...being taken out to dinner:

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

And here's what Musk replied on Twitter:

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ?? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Oof. According to the rules that AOC created to try explaining away reasonable criticism of her often ludicrous claims and policies, Musk is right.

AOC replied to Musk in a quickly-deleted Tweet that claimed "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok," an apparently brief lack of understanding that Musk's trolling response highlighted the absurdity of her own previously claimed excuse to brush off criticism.

After AOC was caught maskless on a January getaway to the free state of Florida, she lashed out at critics who highlighted her apparent fleeting belief in the necessity of masks and mandates to deal with COVID — as Leah reported here. "If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations" she tweeted amid the firestorm of criticism.

"It's starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general," AOC also claimed at the time. "These people clearly need therapy, won't do it, and use politics as their outlet instead."

Whether she really believes it or not, AOC made the case that conservative criticism of her COVID hypocrisy and radical policies is due to some sexually frustrated Republican desire to date her. Her spin is absurd, but she knows how to take a news cycle and flip it on its head — yet she's apparently not used to having the same done when she's the one issuing criticisms.