Manhunt Underway for Brooklyn Subway Attacker

Authorities in New York City are searching for a suspect and more information following Tuesday morning's rush hour attack at a Brooklyn subway station that left as many as thirteen commuters injured, including five who were reportedly shot by a gunman that remains at large.

Videos apparently from the aftermath of the attack show air that's thick with what appears to be smoke, and the Wall Street Journal reported that the FDNY found "several undetonated devices" when they arrived on the scene. The latest update tweeted by NYPD stated that "there are NO active explosive devices at this time."

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

According to breaking reports from The New York Post, the "bloody incident broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park." Accounts from Twitter suggest that the suspect set off some sort of device and then opened fire, leaving the station platform bloody and victims lying on the ground being attended to by their fellow commuters. Photos published by The New York Post show (content warning) the aftermath of the attack.

According to witness accounts published by The Post, the perpetrator "was described as a 5-foot-5 black man, around 170 pounds wearing an orange vest and gas mask" who dropped "some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top." The witness said she "thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn't like pay too much attention."

Sources tell @NY1 the suspect in the Sunset Park incident was wearing some sort of construction uniform with a gas mask and tools. Suspect NOT in custody at this time. Graphic images coming into newsroom of people injured at subway station in #SunsetPark #Brooklyn. — Anthony Pascale (@AntPascaleNY1) April 12, 2022

The manhunt for the suspect remains underway and the New York FOX affiliate reports "he may have fled into the subway system."

This is a breaking story and may be updated.