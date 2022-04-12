Manhunt Underway for Brooklyn Subway Attacker

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Apr 12, 2022 10:39 AM
  Share   Tweet
Manhunt Underway for Brooklyn Subway Attacker

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Authorities in New York City are searching for a suspect and more information following Tuesday morning's rush hour attack at a Brooklyn subway station that left as many as thirteen commuters injured, including five who were reportedly shot by a gunman that remains at large.

Videos apparently from the aftermath of the attack show air that's thick with what appears to be smoke, and the Wall Street Journal reported that the FDNY found "several undetonated devices" when they arrived on the scene. The latest update tweeted by NYPD stated that "there are NO active explosive devices at this time."

According to breaking reports from The New York Post, the "bloody incident broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park." Accounts from Twitter suggest that the suspect set off some sort of device and then opened fire, leaving the station platform bloody and victims lying on the ground being attended to by their fellow commuters. Photos published by The New York Post show (content warning) the aftermath of the attack.

According to witness accounts published by The Post, the perpetrator "was described as a 5-foot-5 black man, around 170 pounds wearing an orange vest and gas mask" who dropped "some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top." The witness said she "thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn't like pay too much attention."

Recommended
What the Left Has Done to Women
Dennis Prager

The manhunt for the suspect remains underway and the New York FOX affiliate reports "he may have fled into the subway system."

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here We Go Again: Mask Mandates Are Coming Back
Guy Benson
NYT Report Reveals White House in Chaos Over Border Crisis
Spencer Brown

Bidenflation Spikes to New High
Spencer Brown
Liberals' Latest Reasoning Behind a Student Loan Debt Bailout Is Beyond Laughable
Matt Vespa

Grassley Lands Key GOP Endorsement As Dem Challenger Gets Kicked Off Primary Ballot
Spencer Brown
Cops Arrest Man for Placing Joe Biden 'I Did That!' Stickers on Gas Pumps
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular