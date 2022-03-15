Dem Congresswoman Says It's 'Un-American' to Blame Biden for Gas Prices

Democrat Representative Kim Schrier of (WA) had some words for Americans upset with President Biden over the rising cost of gas this week, saying in a podcast interview that criticizing Biden — or anyone other than Putin — for the recent record-setting highs for a gallon of gas is "un-American." How fun.

When asked about the growing energy and inflation crises in the United States, Schrier said matter-of-factly "I believe a couple things — right now, in the last two weeks — this is Putin. You should be blaming Putin if anybody for this," Schrier said of all-time highs for a gallon of gas across the country."

"To not blame Putin," Schrier continued, "first of all is denying reality, and second, frankly, I think is un-American."

Schrier's claims require Americans to believe that all-time high gas prices that have smashed through decades of records have absolutely nothing to do with what President Biden and Democrats have done to American energy. Nor are they to read anything into the fact that Biden has, repeatedly, gone begging to oil-rich nations of the world to ask for more supply and either been flatly rejected or had his calls entirely ignored.

"So, this is Putin's fault," Schrier continued in the interview clip tweeted on Monday. Yet she goes on to admit that "before [Putin's invasion], because people were already suffering at the gas pump before this, right? We saw an increase of over $1/gallon over the past year and a half or so," Schrier said — admitting something that the White House has refused to concede in the past.

But alas, Schrier's awareness did not translate into her logic. The previous hikes that took place under Biden "can be blamed realistically on - during the pandemic, when people were not going to work and driving was down, gas prices were down," Schrier argued. "As demand increased and rigs had not yet been turned on, there was a supply-demand issue like with everything else in this country, and that was to blame," she added.

Schrier's talking points mirror Jen Psaki's in recent briefings: inflation at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and pretty much everywhere else is *never* Biden's fault. It's COVID's fault. It's Putin's fault. It's Republicans fault. Not only does reality contradict the Democrats' party line on inflation, Schrier herself contradicted that line herself in an interview last summer when she admitted that the Democrats' $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that passed solely with Democrat support would lead to inflation despite already rising gas prices.

"We met the moment by getting cash to people — that was cash into people's hands," Schrier said of Democrats' spend, spend, spend economic plan. "When you do that, and all of a sudden there's a lot more cash around, you have a lot more people buying things," she added. "One of the things that does is it keeps the economy afloat, but the other thing it does, is that it does - it can - cause prices to go up."

Democrat Kim Schrier admits $1.9 trillion bill she voted for is driving inflation: “We all feel it” pic.twitter.com/vSl8a7taCk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2021

As Schrier admits again, "we knew, we knew that there was a possibility that this could lead to inflation, but we also knew that there's things that you can do to help that settle down," Schrier claimed before repeating another debunked Biden administration line: "economists at this point anticipate that this will be temporary."

That quote from last summer aged poorly as inflation just hit another 40-year high for year-over-year consumer price increases. Nevertheless, Schrier claimed to know, even last summer, that "it feels, I feel it, like I think we all feel it a little bit that everything feels a little more expensive, on top of that gas is more expensive."

Once again, Democrats knew that their tax-and-spend agenda paired with energy policies to make America dependent on the world would make life more expensive for Americans — and they did it anyway. Now that the consequences of their actions are coming back to bite them, they're in denial. And if you dare to point out the mess that they've created — even based on their own admissions — well, you're just un-American.