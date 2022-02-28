Switzerland Abandons Neutrality, Nails Russia with Sanctions

In a significant development for Europe's response to Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland announced that it would be slapping sanctions on Russia, breaking from its long-running standard of neutrality in foreign fracases to side with the people of Ukraine.

Switzerland neutral no more: will sanction Russia over Ukraine invasion — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 28, 2022

Swiss Ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud tweeted the announcement that Switzerland was adopting the same sanctions against Ukraine as European Union countries, freezing assets, and declaring solidarity with Ukraine and its people. In addition, Switzerland announced that it would deliver relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Switzerland's Federal Council also announced that it would close Swiss airspace to all flights from Russia and the movement of aircraft registered in Russia starting Monday.

???? adopts EU sanctions against Russia & freezes the assets of individuals & companies listed with immediate effect.????reaffirms its solidarity with ???? & its people; it will be delivering relief supplies for people who have fled to Poland.#WeStandWithUkraine https://t.co/VGcj3WYLIr pic.twitter.com/gPZmB7ccn3 — Jacques Pitteloud (@SwissAmbUSA) February 28, 2022

Along with the sanctions, Switzerland lambasted Putin for what it called an "attack on freedom, an attack on democracy, an attack on the civil population, and an attack on institutions of a free country."

Switzerland's departure from its legacy of neutrality will cause more stress on Russia's economy, but the loss of Swiss banks for Russia's elites may have even more of an impact since many Russian oligarchs use Swiss banks to do business and move money around.

This might be the most important development. I did not think I would see the day. But if the gangsters can’t hide their assets in Switzerland, they are really screwed. https://t.co/qMM4oFn8YY — Eli Lake (@EliLake) February 28, 2022

The Europe that was a generation ago, ten years ago, or even a month ago is not the Europe that exists today in its united front against Putin's tyranny.