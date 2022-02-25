This Biden Quote on Ukraine from 2019 Is Coming Back to Bite Him

Then-candidate Joe Biden was addressing the crowd at the 2019 DNC Women's Leadership Forum Conference when he decided to engage in a little fear-mongering over what would happen if Donald Trump won reelection — and those words are really coming back to bite him this week.

"It's going to take a hell of a lot of work to make up for all the damage he's done internationally and nationally," Biden said of President Trump. "His network of thugs and co-conspiracists are going to continue to try and undermine our democracy in the meantime," Biden accused.

"Imagine what he can do in another year," Biden said. "Imagine what can happen in Ukraine."

Joe Biden in 2019: "Imagine what can happen in Ukraine" if Trump is reelected. pic.twitter.com/gLbB2LWI0U — America Rising (@AmericaRising) February 25, 2022

Yes, he really said that. As we now know, nothing would happen in Ukraine during Trump's final year in office. Like every other year of President Trump's time in the White House, Putin stayed within his own borders and didn't seek to take territory by force as he'd done during the Obama-Biden administration. And just after Biden stumbled past the his first anniversary in the White House, Russia would invade Ukraine.

While Biden fear-mongered in 2019 about what Trump would allegedly do in one year, it was Biden who defied the imaginations of Americans and others around the world for how bad he could botch foreign affairs. It didn't even take Biden a full year to oversee his administration's deadly and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and just six months after that Putin would defy Biden and invade Ukraine — despite Biden's best efforts to beg China to talk Putin out of invading.